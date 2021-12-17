Sifu, 13-minute gameplay video for Sloclap’s fighting game – Nerd4.life

It was shows itself in action with a video from gameplay lasting about 13 minutes, published in this case by Game Informer. The action game developed by Sloclap will be available from February 8 on PC, PS5 and PS4.

As we wrote recently in the preview with the latest news from Sifu, in the game we will find ourselves checking a martial arts expert determined to avenge his family, as part of an experience characterized by a couple of original and interesting ideas.

In the video we see the protagonist enter a club and face some of the thugs of the criminal organization that he intends to defeat, and immediately the fighting they are the masters, revealing their thickness already from the clash with the bouncer.

Thanks to the power of an ancient artifact, our character can come back to life after being killed, but every time he does, he finds himself aged of a few years and this affects his ability to move, the resistance and the effectiveness of the attacks.

The death screen is also used in the game for the eventual unlocking of new moves and abilities that can certainly come in handy once we’re back in the middle of the action.