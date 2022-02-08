Sifu is the embodiment of elite difficulty and perfect craftsmanship | Review

During the early hours of Sekiro all the players had hit the wall of an elite difficulty and without discounts. Although with the due differences and proportions, and even considering the diversity of the genus, that’s exactly what it will happen with It was (here is our previous preview test).

It was

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5 Gender: fighting game Exit date: February 8, 2022 Developer: Sloclap Distributor:

Our first contact with the game hadn’t given the slightest feeling that it was a damn difficult game for a fewand after having thoroughly tested the final version we frankly found ourselves in our hands a very different work from what we initially expected.

This is not bad at all, mind you, but it must serve as a warning to all those players who have had to retreat in front of companies that have proved titanicimpassable, eventually forcing them to abandon the game or even to resell it. It was he has no intention of joking or coming to meet you, and to carry it out you will have to be almost perfect, making as little mistakes as possible.

Sifu, the story

Sloclap’s scrolling brawler starts right away by putting you in the shoes of a long, raven-haired martial artist determined to force his way through until you come across an aging man who was waiting for him at the gate. The no-holds-barred struggle culminates in the assassination of the lattersuggesting the presence of ancient disagreements which had to be definitively remedied in some way.

You will begin your adventure at twenty, but death after death aging will become faster and faster.

After witnessing the death of the old man, we discover that a child testified against his will to the death of his father, and that the shady figure was none other than a criminal. That child will be personified by you, but only when he turns twenty. From childhood you will quickly see him dedicated to embarking on a path of total self-denial, immense sacrifices and unwavering determination, so as to become a martial arts master able to face the man who stole his father’s life and wipe out all the his clique of minions.

The one of It was it’s essentially the typical story of revenge and redemption, and from that point of view Sloclap could certainly have done something more to animate the plot or weave more intricate relationships between the protagonist and supporting actors. Moreover, the inclusion of a greater psychological introspection would have been welcome, rather than relying solely on the simple cause-and-effect scheme that moves the threads of the narrative.

Be careful never to be surrounded. Enemies won’t stand there and attack you one at a time!

Beyond this, it is clear that the true focus of It was is totally on other fronts, e although the story lacks a bit of excessive simplicity, the game and progression systems turn out to be with very few smudges. As we had already seen, the feature of It was what had most intrigued was the advancement of the age of the protagonist, who as an energetic and somewhat inexperienced young man could actually age until he died of natural causes.

In this regard, we have asked ourselves the most logical of questions: what happens if we get to that point? Well, know that that will be the moment of the real game over, but however, you can start over from the last level reached to the minor of the ages to which you had access. And we can assure you that getting young to the most advanced levels, in It was, it really makes all the difference, because with each failure your meter will go up mercilessly. You will therefore have to do the same levels several times to beat your own records and be as healthy as possible to better face the next threats.

The second level is set inside an exclusive club full of thugs and street wrestlers.

The protagonist carries with him a mysterious pendant that gives him the possibility to resurrect every time at every death, but this will mean growing old quickly. After each demise, the charm will update its “death counter”. Thus, every time he comes back to life, the number of failures suffered will be added to the current age. As the years increase, the pendant will gradually lose its power. When there are no more years left, you will never be able to come back to life and you will die of old age.

Are you 30 and will you die once? On the next attempt you will have thirty-one. Will you be 31 and die twice? On the next round you will be 33 years old. Have you stumbled upon yet another death? Your age will therefore be 36 years. Now add several deaths in a row and you will realize how quickly you have arrived with one foot in the pit. Although the penalty system is by no means indulgent and indeed punishes with greater severity precisely those who continue to make mistakes, there is still a way to reset the total count of deaths.

During the levels you will come across small dragon statues that will give you the chance to have a buff of your choice among the defensive ones, the one linked to greater health, a faster recovery capacity from the hits suffered and several others that we leave you the pleasure of discovering. The last one, which is also the most expensive in terms of experience points to spend, is linked to the elimination of deaths, but it will not be so easy to get the required points, especially since you will need them to unlock new moves and skills of crucial importance. .

Some fights can be truly spectacular and will give you a great adrenaline rush.

Gameplay

Following a game over (or surrender) you can choose which level to start over from those already unlocked. Skills and upgrades acquired during previous matches will be lost, but all items and information on the Investigation Board, as well as permanently unlocked skills, will still be available. Skills will only become permanent after purchasing them five times during the same session. By doing so, in It was a progression system is created where the player is able to take advantage, despite being dead, of some additional moves that will help him during the fights.

It therefore becomes essential to acquire experience points by defeating enemies, so as to acquire skills for the current game and for the following ones. Without them the difficulty will be even higher, because you will in fact lack some fundamental attack and defense that will make the difference against the most difficult opponents. Furthermore, in this case you will be deprived of even the most bursting focus attacks, which are powerful special moves to perform in slow motion and stun even opponents with the most granitic defenses. But how does the combat system actually work It was?

The boss fights will have multiple phases and will force you to completely change your approach to battles.

Structure (which is the equivalent of posture in Sekiro) represents defense and combat ability; it will be affected every time the protagonist is hit. Cashing in too many will break your guard and therefore make you vulnerable to attack for a short period of time. Deflecting or parrying them will ensure that this does not happen; also, avoiding attacks will regenerate a small amount of structure. The same is true of enemies, of course, and only after you breach their defenses can you finally knock them out.

Some attacks cannot be blocked: they must be deflected or avoided entirely by dodging. The unstoppable shots are appropriately signaled on the screen by a reddish glow associated with the enemy’s limb, so as to give you a visual warning signal to allow you time to perform an evasive move. Some attacks can instead be punished by making a correct defense made of deflections and dodges. When this happens, you will have to press the two buttons that will appear on the screen in order to get rid of the enemy and regain a small amount of health.

The choreography is spectacular and you can also slide on certain surfaces to reach enemies faster, so as to surprise them.

Deflecting an attack means leaving the opponent at your mercy, vulnerable to counterattacks or throws; dodging instead causes a slowdown of the enemy blow, which in that precise juncture remains unguarded of any defense. On the other hand, an opponent who is repeatedly stunned can fall into a state of confusion that does not allow him to defend for several seconds. On the other hand, if you clean up a room without dying, you will have a one less death discount on your meterand the same will happen if you successfully take out a dangerous intermediate opponent.

It was it will require great and continuous mobility, absolute precision, the ability to better evaluate situations and a degree of skill definitely above average. If you then consider that in addition to the free body you will have to handle sidearms and avoid enemy shots, complete with high, low and side dodges, here is what the game of Sloclap turns into a title of elite difficulty, which will inevitably cut out all the little patient, not very skilled players or simply not inclined to take the game as a real personal challenge.

And this is basically the philosophy of It waswhich like a spiritual mantra reverberates in the body and mind, requiring maximum attention, concentration and propensity to always prevail and in any case. It will strike you in pride without ever being unfair with you, significantly raising the bar of difficulty in the genre to which you belong.; and we hope that the developers will never lower it with future patches, as they would damage just what underlies It was, which stands proudly away from the casual crowd.

However, a better balance should be done and a more complete tutorial should be included, who teaches you to fight even against armed enemies. As it is, it is almost useless and you will have to be good at learning from your mistakes every time you are in front of a rock, that is, during the very complicated boss fights. The only real small flaw we have noticed in the combat system is some uncertainty during the transitions between one animation and another, but once you get used to it you will realize that they will never really affect the success of your actions. .

Technically It was makes use of a cel shading that is not too marked, rather pleasant and capable of making the work characteristic, which does not boast a first-rate graphics sector but guarantees a frame rate that is always stable and free of hiccups. We only tested it on PS5 and there are no video options nor support for the Dualsense triggers. The haptic feedback is instead very shy, almost insignificant, and finally there is no support for the 3D audio of the Pulse headphones.

Version reviewed: PS5