SIFU mods leave us with action scenes with Spider-Man, John Wick and even the creator of the Elden Ring

The Sloclap game has been launched during this month of February with great acceptance by critics and the public.

In the midst of such a great launch, it seems that SIFU arrived a long time ago, but the truth is that it was released on PC and PS4 this month of February. Title it is a success for Sloclapachieving very remarkable sales figures in its first days on the market, and players are enjoying it in different ways.

One of the most original comes from the virtues offered by playing on PC. On this platform, users can alter the games in different ways, so the mods are very important when it comes to personalize the experience or extend our games. Therefore, it is not uncommon to see some well-known characters in SIFU replacing the protagonist.

In the video that we share with you at the top of the news we can see how we can go on to control superheroes like spider-man. The author of this mod is Hallmillz, which allows us to see what the Marvel icon looks like handing out cakes right and left on the different screens.

The protagonist of Oldboy also has his own modBut the thing does not end there, since other prominent mods have powerfully called our attention. In the video above we see how Arekkz Gaming tests up to six different modifications of Nexus Mods. Thus, we fulfilled the dream of seeing John Wick facing multiple enemies, but we can also play as Chun-Li, Daredevil, Shaggy from Scooby Doo or Scorpion, and we even have the protagonist of old boya film to which a tribute is made during the game itself.

Others have gone further and incorporated the creator of Elden Ring and the Souls into the game: Hidetaka Miyazaki. The Japanese creative appears dressed in a suit defying all those who ask for easy inclusion in the beat ’em up. You can see it below:

SIFU is available on PC and PS4 through the Epic Games digital stores and PlayStation Store. For physical edition Of the martial arts title, we will have to wait a few more months, but if you choose to get it, we assure you that you will not go wrong: it is a challenging game that puts a twist on the genre. If you want to know more about what we think about it, stop by the SIFU review to delve into the experience we’ve had with it.

