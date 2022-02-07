SIFU on PS4 and PS5, now the download is possible: problems solved and gift on the way

With a message shared on social media, the Sloclap developers confirm that they are working with Sony to solve the problem reported by the many action and Kung Fu fans who are unable to preload SIFU on PS4 and PlayStation 5.

UPDATE: the technical problems related to the download of the PS4 and PS5 version of SIFU are now solved. The Sloclap team officially announces it with the Tweet available at the bottom. In the event that it is still impossible to download the game from the PlayStation Store, the authors indicate to proceed with a restart of the console and to start the download from your game library, instead of from the Sony digital store. In addition, to apologize for the problem, the developers have announced that a gift will soon be distributed for owners of the Deluxe Edition of SIFU.

The original news follows.

Representatives of the French development house turn to their fans to reiterate that “We are aware of the issues that are occurring on PlayStation Store with the SIFU Early Access download and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are investigating this issue with the PlayStation team to resolve it as quickly as possible and will update you on the situation very soon. “.

Judging from what was reported by the transalpine authors, the installation problems that are occurring on PS4 and PlayStation 5 should be solved as soon as possible, hopefully in time for the release of SIFU which, we remember, is scheduled for release.February 8 even on PC.

In the hope that the situation will soon return to normal, we advise those who follow us to read our review of SIFU, with all the analyzes and reflections of Marco Mottura on the new adventure on martial arts shaped by Sloclap drawing on the experience gained with the previous one. project of Absolver.