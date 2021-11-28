Sifu, the latest news of the action game for PS5, PS4 and PC developed by Sloclap

With an early release date of February 8, 2022, Sifu is preparing to involve us in his kung fu adventure: here are the latest news of the game

Sifu will arrive earlier than expected: the developers have decided, in an at least unusual way, to bring the game’s launch date to February 8, 2022 on PC, PS5 and PS4. The message is clear: everything is now ready for the debut of the promising action game based on kung fu, which however will arrive in the course of a month rather crowded with important releases. This too will be a battle, in the end; just like those that we will find in the campaign of the title developed by Sloclap, the authors of Absolver, absolutely determined to demonstrate their skills with this project and to involve us in the adventure of a martial arts expert seeking revenge on the criminals who killed his family. In recent weeks the team has revealed many new details of Sifu and we are obviously here to tell you about it.

Combat system Sifu, the protagonist fights using a stick Let’s start with combat system, which is the centerpiece of the gameplay: as anticipated in the previous preview of Sifu, the approach used by the developers is very close to the freeflow philosophy, also because in the game we will very often find ourselves facing multiple opponents at the same time and any other solution would not have been equally effective. Sloclap’s idea was to bring to the screen a representation as faithful as possible to what is seen in the most spectacular martial arts movies, with the protagonist hitting enemies in turn, moving like lightning within the scenario and exploiting any object or resource in order to conclude the fight victoriously. Sifu, a fight is about to start in a club Visually there will be references to some films that have deeply inspired the authors, above all Old Boy And John Wick: if you’ve seen them, you know what to expect from Sifu’s fast-paced and engaging action. However, we are not talking about frivolous and immediate mechanics, but about something substantially more full-bodied and significant. Each character in the game is indeed equipped with the so-called structure: an indicator linked to balance which, once lost, exposes the opponent to attacks and can lead to a quick KO. This applies to both the protagonist and his enemies: once the structure bar is filled, we will no longer be able to defend ourselves for a certain period of time and we will therefore have to try to avoid any further contact. Sifu, the protagonist slides onto a table to avoid an attack This is why in Sifu we will have the opportunity to defend ourselves in three different ways: parrying attacks, deflecting them by making a block with perfect timing or dodging them, the latter technique that will become mandatory in the presence of shots that are impossible to stop. We will also be able to use the environment and its objects to increase the variety of clashes but above all to inflict extra damage on our opponents. Finally, there is the concept of concentration, also this an indicator that loads during the fighting and, once full, allows you to activate a sort of bullet time, slowing down the time in order to identify and hit the weak points of the enemy in front of us and thus be able to wound him severely, making it impossible for him to keep moving.

Aging Sifu, the aged protagonist An element of undoubted originality for Sifu is represented by the concept ofaging, one of the mystical aspects that we will find in the Sloclap adventure. The protagonist is in fact twenty years old when he decides to face the group of murderers who exterminated his family, and to have one more chance to succeed he agrees to wear a mysterious pendant that can bring him back to life where he is killed. However, there is a steep price to pay: the first time he comes back to life, the character ages by a year; the second time in two years; the third of three years, and so on to the point where we do not have enough vital energy to feed the pendant to be able to resurrect. We will therefore have to manage the so-called death counter in the wisest way possible, restoring it to each finished chapter or to each defeated boss and trying to make it enough for us until the end of the campaign. Dying, however, also represents an opportunity, because it is in this way that it is possible to grow the fighter we control. The screens before returning to life allow you to unlock new ones skills and learn new ones techniques which will provide us with an extra inspiration once we are back in action, making us stronger even if progressively less resistant. However, we will be able to access the same mechanism through the sanctuaries scattered within the levels, as happens in the soulslike. The flaps in style are also interesting roguelite of experience, with for example the upgrades that are lost in the event of a game over but, by using a greater number of experience points, they can become stable upgrades and also accompany us at the beginning of a new game, giving us more chances of success than trying previous.

Graphics and sound Sifu, a fight that takes place at night within the walls of a temple As might be expected, Sifu is aiming to turn to 60 fps on all platforms, including the standard PlayStation 4, in order to deliver the greatest possible precision and reactivity in relation to the controls: a fundamental aspect in fighting games, especially where timing is a relevant element. Beyond the technique, with a particular focus on the quality and quantity of animations, it is nevertheless the Artistic direction of the project to intrigue. Having established the sources of inspiration used by Sloclap, it will be interesting to see how much of those film productions we will find in the settings that we will be able to explore during the campaign.

Sifu started off a bit quietly, but was able to carve out an ever-increasing importance month after month in the panorama of titles coming out next year. The new launch date places it in a crowded and complicated period to say the least, but the game developed by Sloclap seems to have all the credentials to assert itself thanks to the emphasis on combat mechanics, the reference points used by the studio such as inspiration and some original elements that we are curious to see in action.