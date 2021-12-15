Sifu, tried – Nerd4.life

We were finally able to try SIFU, the long-awaited action from the creators of Absolver. And it seriously surprised us

While many products contain action elements, dedicating yourself entirely to the genre is a complex science to say the least. The systems behind a videogame all action and hand-to-hand combat are after all incredibly elaborate house of cards, supported exclusively by that dark glue called “mathematics”. A wrong number in the equation and everything collapses with disarming ease. It is also for this reason that many developers choose to dramatically simplify this operation: if you make the underlying systems more basic, they immediately become more manageable, at the same time, however, the options available to the player also decrease and there is the risk of creating something new. so trivial that it gets tired after a while. In this flurry of obstacles, the Sloclap they have chosen to create a game markedly inspired by kung fu movies called SIFU and, not satisfied with the already difficult self-imposed mission, they have also chosen to release it on the market in the hottest time of the year to come. Their plan? Create a videogame with immediately understandable mechanics, but with subtleties and foundations that can also be associated with markedly more complex and renowned actions. We finally tested it for a while thanks to a short demo containing one of the initial levels of the game, and today we want to analyze it in your company. And be careful, because even though we are going out during a difficult parenthesis, we really don’t think it is appropriate to ignore it. We explain why in ours tried by SIFU.

Vulevù kung fu SIFU: the level we faced was a club Much of the attention around SIFU has come from a curious gimmick around which the main campaign of the game revolves: each death corresponds to a age increase of the protagonist with the consequent risk of not being able to continue the adventure due to a slow natural death. It’s a curious concept, which sacrifices some character stats in favor of other perks, but in all honesty it’s not the element that impressed us the most in the game. Before going into the question of aging, in fact, we would like to focus on the characteristics of combat system, given that SIFU has really impressed us in this field (and it is also the clear focus of the experience). Sloclaps have in fact already widely practiced with Absolver, yet SIFU offers a much more interesting set of mechanics, which can be approached by anyone despite a level of challenge that cannot be underestimated. SIFU: corridor full of enemies? Nothing that cannot be solved with a few bottles and a sweep Imagine yet another variant of “free flow”, with automatic targeting to the nearest enemy and the possibility of eliminating opponents with executions after a certain number of hits, only here the combinations are not automated, the moves all have a specific effect and the enemies do not lazily attack you one at a time, resulting brutally aggressive from the start (as well as boasting extremely varied attack patterns based on type). Basically, if a simplified action is usually an old martial arts movie with goofy “Karate Kid” actors, SIFU is the gaming equivalent of “The Raid”. Yes, because the protagonist – a warrior seeking revenge for the death of his master – can immediately use complex maneuvers with which to throw certain opponents into the wall, reposition them after a stun, or make them fall temporarily to the ground, but in addition to these has very effective defensive capabilities, including a parry with instant tackle attached (stuns the opponent for a few moments if it goes to sign) and a useful dodge (which can turn into a sprint to move to a more advantageous area). These initial skills are more than enough to wreak havoc, yet one soon realizes that it is not the case to underestimate obstacles: even the weakest enemies parry, counterattack and move constantly, while the unique ones have unstoppable moves. , an unnatural resistance to lightheadedness, sudden seizures, or attacks to which reacting to is not a walk in the park. Reading their movements and responding best requires good reflexes and a certain cunning, and especially group battles force you to use the map for some help, from improvised weapons to the simple desire to put a piece of furniture between you and your attacker. SIFU is a dance of dodging and constant moves, which really closely resembles a kung fu movie for once, and thrilled us throughout the demo.

Mastery comes with age SIFU: the beard indicates that we have already died too many times The age system here it is therefore equivalent only to progression: if the enemies knock you down you can sacrifice a piece of your amulet and age exactly one year; doing so allows you to spend i experience points earned by defeating opponents to get new moves and counter moves, where a few dragon statues scattered around the maps ensure you get passive bonuses very important (such as a partial regeneration after the execution of an opponent). So the older you get, the closer you get to being a martial arts master with responses to all sorts of attacks, which obviously makes life easier throughout the campaign. Put simply, in SIFU the difficulty is the higher the more you are better at playing it, because staying constantly alive prevents your protagonist from evolving and limits your possibilities. A similar management of the challenge seems a sort of variation of the basic idea of ​​God Hand, and we believe that there is a bit of inspiration, given that even here it happens that certain enemies are suddenly empowered as they did with the “demons. “of Mikami’s work. However, we do not arrive at similar levels of brutality, mind you. SIFU: do not underestimate the importance of weapons and movement The beauty is that even with limited abilities from “youth” the fights remain fun, and it doesn’t take long to start leaping between the sofas to quell enemies and take them out one by one, or abuse objects on the ground by throwing them in the face of the guards. to stun them (also useful for taking time and concentrating on other more difficult enemies). If that wasn’t enough, there are even subspecies of boss with unique movesets that require separate strategies. In short, a great general variety, which surely will appeal to challenge lovers (in the demo we could not see if there were difficulties higher than the basic one, by the way). In any case, Sloclap’s work is not always very bad, and it facilitates the player’s task a little through “focus moves” that slow down time and guarantee big damage, but even this sort of super technique is not abusable because it recharges very slowly. In short, the developers did not go light on it, and we can only appreciate it. Negative sides? Well, the game still requires some cleaning: artificial intelligence is very aggressive as we said before, but sometimes it is quite easy to stun it by abusing the movement skills of one’s alter ego (although doing it against large groups is sometimes impossible) , in addition at certain times the title does not record the recovery of weapons on the ground, or other maneuvers related to interactivity with the map. They are minor bugs, however, and we believe we played a rather backward version, as it was not even localized and lacked enough general optimization. For the rest? Absolutely to play.

The SIFU test impressed us positively: the game’s combat system is a perfect combination of that intuitiveness necessary to make it appreciated by a large audience, and that mixture of high difficulty and complexity so loved by fans of technical action. We played it for a short time and for the whole duration it really felt like an interactive martial arts film, so much so that even its curious progression system proved to be perfect for the chosen formula. Of course, it is still early to give an overall evaluation, a level (not even complete) is certainly not enough, however after this demo the expectations are high. We hope they are respected.