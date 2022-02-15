Sifu: Very few players are able to pass the second level

This third person action game with gameplay from fighting game immediately became famous for its very high level of difficulty. Released last week, It was set in a modern Chinese city and follows the story of a young student of Kung Fu seeking revenge, on the trail of those who killed his family.





Sifu: Only 34% of the players pass the second level





Going to examine the data on trophies achieved by the players, in particular you can find out how only a few of them managed to pass the second level. While the Prologue was completed by 97% of the players who faced it (because you cannot die) and the first level by 82%, only 34% of the players managed to complete the second level. An all too marked difference that highlights a imbalance in the level of difficulty of the game.









The percentage of those who have passed level 3 is then halved compared to that of players who have completed the second level, while only 6% of the players have defeated the final boss and only 1% have “platinum” the game. Of course, given that Sifu was released very recently, these last percentages leave the time they find, for now, while that of the players who have passed the second level remains very significant.







In an interview on Twitch, the co-founder of the software house that developed Sifu, Pierre Tarno, said other accessibility options, which involve a lower level of difficulty, will be added after launch. Initially, however, Tarno had said that Sifu would have no options to adjust the difficulty level in order to “challenge the players and encourage them to learn, improve and adapt”.





Sifu a brilliant fighting game with many innovative features, seasoned with a graphic sector that does not leave indifferent. It requires a lot of patience to be dealt with in the best way, but then it turns out to be very rewarding. was developed by the French Slocap gi creator of Absolver. Further details can be found on the Epic Games Store.







