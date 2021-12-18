Sifu will make you really feel like martial arts masters | Tried

Going out in February 2022 has become both an unfortunate fashion and a last resort to forcibly return to the last window scheduled before the end of the fiscal year. With no one who is more surprised by the choice, too It was he throws himself into the fray and doesn’t care if he can come out with broken bones.

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5 Gender: action Exit date: February 8, 2022 Developer: Sloclap Distributor:

Perhaps this is due to the fact that our protagonist leads his hands like the best martial artist we have seen in the history of video games, and therefore believes (not wrongly) to be able to get away with that chaos from which many will come out very badly, if not downright. in a horizontal position.

This, in essence, serves to make you understand two incontrovertible facts that we have finally been able to ascertain firsthand: Sifu is a must to keep an eye on (here is our previous preview), and it is so different from everything that will arrive at the beginning of the year that it can seriously represent a unicum to which over the years we have gradually stopped getting used to (given the numerous clones that crowd a market that is increasingly fearful and stingy with real news).

Sifu, the way of the master

The mechanics that during the presentation of It was had intrigued more, it was undoubtedly the progressive aging of the protagonist, and on several occasions many have wondered if our character could actually perish a natural death or if the upstream choice could somehow prelude to consequences not yet explained by the authors. This is certainly a peculiarity that should not be underestimated, even if its functionality is actually closely linked to the development of the skills of our alter ego.

Youth means strength and freshness, but also a lot, too much inexperience.

Basically, every time you die you will suffer an aging that involves a progressive accumulation of years on the rump until you die of senility. The offering that you will have to pay (in this case not monetary) is represented by the breaking of the magical necklace that you will have around your neck. Once broken, you will be forced to start over because there will be no way to go further with age. But be careful, because as popular wisdom teaches, aging means having a great experience compared to the youthful age made of greater freshness but also a lot of imprudence.

In terms of gameplay, this translates into possibility – with each death – of being able to unlock upgrades that will make you stronger and with a greater chance of successfully opposing your opponents, who will face a man who is gradually becoming a true martial arts master. Your power will also increase but not your maximum health, which cannot be that of a boy in his prime.

In this game balance which is at the same time a splendid find, at the moment we do not find any weaknesses, but it is still early to be able to express ourselves on its effectiveness in the medium and long term, especially since the demo we tested did not even arrive at game time. . We do not know if the difficulty of It was it will be unique or not, but dying infrequently will mean not being able to unlock certain powerups and combos and counter moves, therefore you will undoubtedly have more headaches.

You will be able to collect weapons left behind by the enemies and have great advantages in battle.

Incredible as it may seem, aging mechanics is not the raison d’etre of It was, which does not sit at all on the basic idea that has attracted a large part of the players. Conversely, in Sloclap’s game (which he evidently had experience with Absolver), it is precisely the management of the fights that convinces. Reduced to a minimum, It was it might just look like a classic tiered fighting game in three-dimensional environments, with all the limitations that the genre entails.

In truth, It was seems to be able to gracefully sneak away from the gameplay traps typical of modern fighting games, which usually fall victim to the abuse of a few effective moves by the players and an enemy artificial intelligence that tends to vary little and to be easily circumvented. In the Sloclap game this does not happen, e in this sense, the short portion of the game tested has already provided us with good guarantees, even net of a couple of uncertainties that currently remain.

Individual fights can be challenging, but the quick sprint can help you (even too much) when you are in trouble.

Gameplay

In Sifu it will soon become essential to learn the behaviors of the individual types of opponents and the rhythms with which they perform certain movements. The unscrupulous attack may perhaps work in the very early stages, but the truth is that you will first have to learn to defend yourself using dodges and the perfect parry, so as to have the chance to perform effective and devastating counterattacks.

For example, when you manage to execute them, a breach will open in the enemy defenses and you can take out whoever is in front of you by pressing the two keys that appear in superimposition together. By doing so you will also recover some health (after unlocking the special ability), which is why it will be crucial not to always throw yourself headlong.

Many types of enemies also mean many movement patterns to learn.

Moreover, in It was you will have to make sure that you are not surrounded: the ugly thugs who want to tear you to pieces, in fact, will never attack you one at a time as happens in games that have proved to be not very credible. Rather, they will always try to get you in trouble and surprise you even while you are dealing with a friend of theirs.

However, we must tell you that the shot could be abused precisely to escape momentarily from the most critical situations, so as to open the way to the classic “hit and run” technique without suffering too much damage. The developers, by February, must absolutely stem this facilitation in some way.

Anyway, everything works as a sort of evolved free flow system, complete with auto-lock and with the possibility of producing spectacular combos while dancing between parades, counter moves, rapid movements and blows that vary according to the positioning of the protagonist’s body. To avoid being surrounded it will also be possible to use the environment to your advantage: not only by collecting bottles or objects to throw at enemies, but also by strategically repositioning yourself behind the bulky furniture.

This is just one of many examples of clever use of scenario elements.

Find similar appear very intelligent, as well as redeeming. In particular, when in the same room you will have to deal with mixed enemies who attack in completely different ways and times, it becomes vital to be able to catch your breath, ward off the most dangerous and manage the assaults with wit. There is also the possibility of using concentration, so as to slow down time and hit specific points with devastating moves (provided that you have the appropriate bar charged to the maximum).

If graphically the game appears peculiar and convincing for the type of production that It was that is, there are still uncertainties regarding the frame rate and the interaction with the gaming environments. We believe that the tested build is a few months old, and therefore there is still time to fix these issues. Particularly, fluidity is not yet optimal, and we know how essential it is in such a game to avoid making mistakes in accuracy. Other times, however, the key input to pick up items is not responsive enough or even unresponsive. Beyond this, it must be admitted that It was has already kidnapped us and could be a surprise not to be underestimated.