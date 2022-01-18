“Sign of the reactive capacity of the National Health System”

In the last 12 months, 3,201,540 declarations of intent have been collected on the possible willingness to donate organs, of which 2,204,318 have been consents to donation (68.8%) and 997,222 oppositions (31.2%): it is the highest percentage of “yes” ever collected in a year, since the registration of the opinion of adults on the subject takes place mainly in the municipal registry at when the identity card is renewed. In 2020 the opposition had been 33.6%, two and a half points more.

The decline in “no” is distributed fairly evenly throughout the national territory (improving are 20 of the 21 Italian regions and autonomous provinces). “A sign that the new national campaign “Donating is a natural choice”, launched in April 2021 by the Ministry of Health, Cnt and sector associations, has positively influenced the choices of citizens “, observes the National Transplant Center.

“The latest data from the report of the National Transplant Center on 2021 are further confirmation of the extraordinary capacity to react that the National Health Service has shown in these two years of pandemic”, comments the Minister of Health. Roberto Speranza. “We must continue to invest in excellence such as the transplant network, both on the organizational front and in terms of information promotion, to convince more and more citizens to say yes to the donation”, he adds.