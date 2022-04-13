Signature from Albacete in the Manual of Family Medicine

The professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete and coordinator of the Family Medicine Area of ​​the Department of Medical Sciences, Pedro Tárraga López, is part of the group of professors and doctors who have participated in the preparation of the Manual of Family and Community Medicine. An instrument that will help students of the degree in Medicine to introduce them to the contents of the specialty of Family and Community Medicine and in Primary Care as a field of work.

Dr Pedro Tárraga is the president of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha.

The Manual of Family and Community Medicine, which includes 31 chapters, will also contribute to understanding people’s health “as a phenomenon inseparable from their daily life”, as stated in it, given that “the breadth of health problems to those that specialists in Family and Community Medicine must face is very extensive”.

For this reason, says Professor Tárraga, it is important that medical students have a consultation manual with the essential contents of the specialty “which, due to their high frequency, are present in the consultation every day or which, due to their importance, are basic to understand the location of family medicine in the health system”.

Under the coordination of Antonio Cabrera de León

The Manual is the result of the joint effort of several dozen family doctors who care for their patients while teaching at the university, and represents 80% of the Family Medicine faculty at all Spanish universities, coordinated by Professor Antonio Cabrera de Leon.

Structured in five sections: Family Medicine and Health System; General Instruments of Family Medicine; Primary Care; Illness and Health Problems; and Aging and End of Life, this manual reviews health management; team work; the values ​​of the family doctor and the ethical exercise of the profession, delving into the reasoning; communication and management of uncertainty in the clinic and introducing concepts related to patient safety; the rational use of medicines or research in primary care. Likewise, it explains the concentric circles of attention to the community, family and person. It also addresses the prevention of common diseases, their diagnosis and health promotion.