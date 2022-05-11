signed agreement on personal shortage – Corriere.it

Memorandum of understanding for emergency medicine signed by Cittadinanzattiva and Simeu

The agreement, in the face of the continuing shortage of first aid doctors in regional health facilities, provides for some proposals to facilitate access and enhancement of the professional path and the improvement of working conditions for personnel serving in emergency medicine, underlines the Department of Health. An important agreement to avoid the phenomenon of the ‘flight’ of professionals from emergency-urgency. The heart of the agreement concerns the recruitment of personnel for first aid and the opening planned for the use of equivalent disciplines for the trial period of new hires – continues the note from the Health Department – This will allow to give new life and a new push to a crucial sector such as the emergency-urgency sector which is certainly experiencing a difficult phase throughout the national territory in terms of personnel and recruitment. The agreement also provides for some requests at national level on the subject of training and the contract that we will bring to the attention of the ministries and the Conference of Regions from a systemic perspective.