signed by all 197 countries

India sets its feet on coal – The Glasgow Climate Pact was adopted by delegates from the 197 parties meeting at COP26 in Scotland. The text was signed by about 200 countries after a last-minute intervention by India to water down the final draft in the part relating to the cutting of emissions deriving from coal. India intervened in the final plenary to ask for the text to replace the formula “phase-out”, ie “phase-out” of coal, by inserting the expression “phase-down”, ie “gradual reduction”.

The disappointment of some countries – Several countries, Switzerland in the lead, but also small island states, expressed deep disappointment at this change in the text. Some called the revision hateful and contrary to the rules, but added that they had to accept it in order to reach a conclusion of the summit. Cop26 president Alok Sharma sobbed saying that he was “deeply sorry” for what happened: “I understand the profound disappointment, but it is vital that we protect this package”, he added.

The deal maintains the overriding goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial levels – a big step up from the Paris Agreement, which aimed more at staying below 2 degrees. Emissions cuts remain 45% by 2030 compared to 2010, and net zero emissions around the middle of the century. And an invitation to countries to accelerate on renewable sources, to close coal plants as soon as possible and to

eliminate subsidies to fossil fuels.

The negotiations between the countries went on throughout the day. And during their speeches in the informal plenary meeting in the afternoon, which began after several delays, US climate envoy John Kerry and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans warmly defended the text of the document presented by the British presidency. For them, it is the best possible compromise. Don’t vote for it, it means losing

a historic opportunity to win the climate battle. Cop26 president Alok Sharma said: “The text is balanced, I intend to close by today”. And US envoy John Kerry echoed him: “The best is the enemy of the good, the agreement is powerful.”

There is a lack of funds for the least developed countries – Least developed countries have denounced the absence in the text of the commitments for the $ 100 billion a year fund foreseen by the Paris Agreement to help decarbonise. Nor was there a fund, loudly requested by developing states, to repair the damage and losses due to climate change. However, almost everyone eventually announces the positive vote. The representative of Bhutan, on behalf of the group of least developed countries, spoke of an “unbalanced text. But now is not the time to lock ourselves up in our differences, now is the time for unity”.

The slap of India (and China) – Those who don’t care about unity, however, are the large emerging countries, which can afford to stand up to the US and the EU. China in its soft tones says it “does not want to reopen the text of the final draft document” of COP26, which it considers “improved” compared to previous versions. However, it asks for “small adjustments” and is “ready to work for constructive proposals that lead to a balanced, pragmatic and robust text”. India, on the other hand, is heavily down on the issue of exiting coal and cutting fossil fuel subsidies. “It is not the role of the UN to give prescriptions on energy sources – says the Minister of the Environment, Bhupender Yadav -. Developing countries like India want to have their fair share of the carbon budget, and they want to continue their use. responsible for fossil fuels “. “We keep our ambition intact in the last hours of COP26. This is our chance to write history. Even more, it is our duty to act now”, urged Commission President Ure Ursula Von De Layen a few minutes before the final vote. And COP 26 ends with an agreement. Which makes many dissatisfied. But in the end it was voted on by nearly 200 countries.