signed by Bolsonaro, denounced for having destroyed the Amazon

A goal for which 19.2 billion dollars will be allocated. The stop to deforestation by 2030 is one of the first promises of Coop26 in Glasgow, also signed by the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, twice denounced to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity precisely for his environmental policies, which have seen the deforestation of the Amazon accelerate at very high rates.

Stop deforestation by 2030. A goal for which 19.2 billion dollars will be allocated. It is one of the first promises of Coop26 in Glasgow, also signed by the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, twice denounced to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity precisely for his environmental policies that have seen the acceleration of the deforestation of the Amazon. A practice that, in addition to having a very serious impact on CO2 emissions globally, also puts the indigenous peoples who inhabit those territories at risk. In addition to Bolsonaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin also sign the agreement. And again Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo which, together with Brazil, Russia and China, cover about 85% of the world’s forests.

“These great teeming ecosystems, these cathedrals of nature, are the lungs of our planet“, said Boris Johnson, representative of the British presidency of the UN conference on climate change. Over 100 countries have signed the agreement. According to Johnson, the initiative is fundamental for another commitment made, that of limit global warming to +1.5 degrees. Today, world leaders should also announce the establishment of a fund to enhance the action of indigenous peoples in protecting biodiversity.

Complaints to the International Criminal Court

Last August, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil had asked the International Criminal Court to open an investigation for crimes against humanity against Bolsonaro. Not even a month ago, in mid-October, a second complaint came from a group of Austrian environmentalists, known as Allrise. The accusation is that of having perpetrated “actions directly linked to the negative impacts of climate change around the world“With the emissions caused by deforestation, in fact, the risks for the entire global population would increase.

Cop26 and G20, Greta Thunberg: “Containing emissions within 1.5 degrees is possible, it depends on us”

The activists presented a dossier in which what has been done by the Bolsonaro administration in recent years as president of the country is listed and the consequences are underlined. According to the document, the destruction of the Amazon rainforest would cause the same greenhouse gas emissions produced by Italy and Spain combined.

Bolsonaro and the deforestation of the Amazon

Since January 2019, when Bolsonaro was elected, deforestation has accelerated. The Brazilian president would be responsible for the disappearance of about thousands of square kilometers of forest per year. According to Inpe, the National Institute of Space Investigations which analyzes satellite images, 9,178 square kilometers of forest were destroyed in 2019. Last year, another 8,426. Furthermore, the Brazilian government led by Bolsonaro has done nothing but cut environmental policies: a few months ago it approved a 24% reduction in funds to the environment ministry, just after having promised the opposite at the Leaders Summit on Climate of April.

A figure that does not leave much hope with respect to the commitment just signed to stop deforestation in the next ten years.