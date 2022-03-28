signed exemptions from the vaccine- Corriere.it

Of Floriana Rullo

The investigations had already started in September 2021, when he had publicly expressed his no vax ideas, moreover he did not possess the qualification of vaccinator, essential for issuing the certificates. The No green passes ready to take to the streets

Throughout the pandemic, it had continued to issue exemption certificates to those who had not been vaccinated. For this Giuseppe Delicati, a doctor from Borgaro Torinese, now retired, was arrested and taken to prison in Turin. For him the accusation of having repeated crimes of error determined by the deception of others and ideological falsehood committed by the Public Official in public documents. The investigations, coordinated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, had been launched as early as September 2021, when the doctor had publicly expressed his no vax ideas.

No green pass activists say they are ready to take to the streets in Turin. The appointment launched on social media for this afternoon, Monday 28 March, at 4 pm in Piazza Castello: Let’s see how many there will be and then we will decide what to do, explain the No green passes, which add: Arrest Delicati only because it is faithful to its oath as is the most ignoble can operate an institution. It is clear that the border that distinguishes a civilized country from a dictatorial country has now been crossed, says the municipal councilor of Settimo Torinese Antonio Borrini.

Delicati had ended up at the center of two judicial inquiries first for a series of videos in which he denied the existence of the covid and claimed that vaccines transmit the disease and then for having produced vaccine exemption certificates without having a title and for a fee. An anomalous crowd of queued users was then noticed in front of his studio, all waiting to receive a vaccine exemption certificate. Dozens of medical records, computers and documents had been seized during the searches to find out what he had certified. Also for this reason the ASL To4, on the proposal of the arbitration panel convened by the Region, had revoked the agreement with the National Health System: the provision was notified to the interested party on 31 December 2021.

With regard to him, the judge for preliminary investigations has now found that there are serious indications of guilt and the concrete and current danger of repetition of the crime in relation to the issue of an indefinite number of medical certificates of exemption from Covid-19 vaccinationas well as the absence of the essential requirement relating to the possession of the qualification as a vaccinator in the context of the vaccination campaign at Covid-19, a qualification held by the doctor only for a very short period of time from obtaining the vials in October 2021 until the date of revocation of the agreement established as a disciplinary measure by the ASL of competence TO4.

Conduct detrimental to the interests of public administrations that through its certificates they would have been misled as to the existence of suitable safety conditions for the admission to the service of various professionals subject to the vaccination obligation (health, school or law enforcement personnel), who would therefore have sought to avoid being subjected to the suspension from the service by certifying contrary to the truth the incompatibility of certain diseases with the Covid vaccine.

