signed the deed to assign 4.3 billion in non-repayable fund – Il Tempo





Filippo Caleri November 18, 2021

After seven months, the non-repayable money arrives for the companies most affected by Covid. This is a breath of fresh air to repair the proceeds lost in 2020 provided for by the decree of May 25 this year. The available dowry is 4.43 billion euros left in cash pending a ministerial decree establishing the percentages to be applied to the losses declared by companies and VAT numbers, taking into account the overall turnover. The decree was signed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, on 12 November last and is in the process of being published. Therefore, the refreshments promised last July for the companies most affected by the pandemic and which had therefore suffered a drop in collections throughout 2020 by at least one third compared to those of the whole of 2019 are now ready to be liquidated. Certainly the ministerial technicians took it easy, leaving the entrepreneurs dry. The same people who for this reason were anxiously awaiting the determination of the parameters to quantify the amounts. Yes, because the decree law that instituted the compensation measure referred to the ministerial provision the determination of the minimum percentage loss of revenues (between the two years taken as a reference) in order to obtain the sums. And the rate to be applied to the same number to define the exact amount to be obtained. That in any case, this is the rule, it will never be able to exceed the maximum ceiling of 150 thousand euros whatever the red line recorded in the financial statements.





The conditions are now clear. “To access the non-repayable grant – explains the text – the worsening of the economic result for the year relating to the tax year in progress as of 31 December 2020 must be equal to at least thirty percent compared to the economic result for the period tax in progress as of 2019 “. Therefore, if at the end of last year the company profit was reduced by 30 per cent, the company falls within the reference audience of the allocation. Once the first green light is obtained, the quantification is carried out. This too is the subject of the decree signed by Minister Franco. The percentage to be applied to the loss will be 30 percent for individuals with revenues not exceeding 100 thousand euros, 20 percent for companies with turnover between 100 and 400 thousand euros. The compensation drops to 15% for those with revenues between 400 thousand and one million euros. Ten if the business develops between one million and five. And 5 percent if the company invoices between 5 and a maximum of 10 million euros.





The law also takes into account the reliefs obtained in the compensation decrees prior to that of July, the figures actually paid are discounted by what has already been obtained with the previous measures. Finally, to obtain the liquidation, the interested parties must have submitted, by 30 September last, the tax return for the tax period closed on 31 December last year, under penalty of forfeiture of the benefit. Entrepreneurs cannot cheat. Any corrected and supplemented declarations after this deadline are irrelevant.



