signed the MISE decree for contributions to the events sector

Lost Fund wedding and parties, signed the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development with the criteria and methods of disbursement of the contributions provided for by Sostegni bis decree.

To make it known is the news published on the Ministry website on January 4, 2022.

The last steps are missing for the opening of the questions that can count on an endowment of 60 million euros, intended for companies in the events, wedding, entertainment and Ho.Re.Ca (hotel-restaurant-catering) sectors.

The implementing decree, also signed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, was sent to the Court of Auditors for the registration.

The last step before submitting applications is approving the application measure by theRevenue Agency.

The last steps are missing to reach the full operation of the measure envisaged by thearticle 1 ter of the Sostegni bis decree, which provides grants for the wedding, entertainment and HORECA (Hotellerie-Restaurant-Catering) sectors.

The implementing decree of the MISE was made to wait longer than necessary but is one step away from publication in the Official Gazette: the same Ministry announces that it was also signed by the Minister of Economy and Finance and was sent to the Court of Auditors for the registration.

On the final straight, therefore, the decree that contains i criteria and the method of disbursement of contributions for companies in the events sector.

It is, on the whole, of 60 million euros broken down as follows:

Once the appropriate one has also been published provision of the Revenue Agency the terms and deadlines that applicants must respect for the electronic submission of applications will be clear.

Companies that have had one will be entitled to financial support, which will be credited directly to the applicant’s current account reduction in turnover not less than 30 percent in the year 2020 compared to the year 2019.

After the publication in the Official Gazette of the MISE decree with the criteria and the method of disbursement of contributions for companies in the events sector only the provision of the Revenue Agency is awaited.

This provision, in fact, represents the missing piece before the submission of applications by the companies sectors of wedding, entertainment and HORECA (Hotellerie-Restaurant-Catering).

The wait for the signing of the decree was longer than expected: paragraph two of article 1 ter of the Sostegni bis decree establishes the following:

“The criteria and methods of application of the this article, also in order to ensure compliance with the spending limit referred to in paragraph 1 and also taking into account the difference between the annual turnover in 2020 and the annual turnover in 2019. “

The count of 30 days established on 25 July 2021, the date of entry into force of law number 106 of 2021 (i.e. the law converting the Sostegni bis decree).

This like others implementing decrees it is one of the measures on which the government had announced a sprint in the final part of last year: starting from last November, targets of weekly decrees to be adopted and no longer monthly have been identified.

The end of the year, however, was full of work for the executive, especially for the final phase of the parliamentary process of the Budget Law 2022 and for the deadlines related to the PNRR.

Regarding the signing of the decree, the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti declares:

“This is a necessary support measure for all those companies that carry out activities, from ceremonies to events, which have been among the most penalized during the Covid emergency.”

