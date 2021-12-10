Signing coming in January: Juventus for life!

At Juventus it is possible to sign the renewal ‘for life’ as early as January, when negotiations will begin

Federico Bernardeschi finds flashes of genius and convinces Juventus. If until a few months ago his destiny seemed to have been sealed, today his multi-year reconfirmation in the squad of Turin is at stake.

To convince the management and the technician Max Merry was the good evidence provided in this beginning of the season, in which in 16 appearances he has already made 4 assists, the latest one arrived with a beautiful left winger in the match of Champions League won against the Malmo. His contract expires in June 2022 but, reports ‘Tuttosport’, a meeting between his agent is expected soon Shepherd boy and the Dg Cherubs. The decisive contacts, adds the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, are expected at the beginning of January, with the player aiming for a four-year contract.

Juventus transfer market, Bernardeschi asks for a four-year renewal

As already widely anticipated by Calciomercato.it, Bernardeschi’s priority has always been to stay at Juventus. In recent weeks, the outside has changed agent, passing by Mino Raiola to Federico Shepherd boy, who is on excellent terms with the Juventus, a factor that should further facilitate negotiations. The company’s goal of Lambs would be to reduce the player’s substantial salary, who now earns 4 million a year. However, Bernardeschi asks for a long contract.

Given the common will to continue, therefore, the deal could go through without too many complications. A part of the fans, however, has long seemed to be skeptical of the 27-year-old’s potential. Often, in recent years, Bernardeschi has in fact been the subject of harsh criticism. Criticism decreased in recent times after its positive tests.