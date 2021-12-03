Signorini tells Diego: “He would have loved to be Che. Once he offered me cocaine, but … “

Fernando Signorini was the athletic trainer of Maradona, but also a friend and a confidant .. And he tells his Diego. A man overwhelmed by responsibilities, but also a revolutionary.

Fernando Signorini is one of the people who have been closest to Diego Armando Maradona over the years. His athletic trainer, but also a friend and confidant. One who, one year after his farewell to Diez, never ceases to remember him, in all its aspects, that of a man of the people but also of a person in difficulty against an addiction. In a long interview with El Pais, Signorini tells his Diego. A boy overwhelmed by responsibilities, but also a revolutionary.

PHENOMENON – It is a phenomenon, even from a medical point of view. “Antonio dal Monte, head of the physiology department of CONI and referring physician for military and sports organizations all over the world, examined Diego and told me: ‘He would be an excellent warplane test driver, he has an unusual ability to see what revolves around him. His reaction to the stimulus is faster than that of the best sprinters. “His resilience was incredible, we were preparing the World Cup in Italy and he hadn’t taken a milligram of cocaine. And at night, when he had symptoms of ‘ abstinence, we went out to do very hard exercises, so that he had to concentrate only on that. It produced a huge amount of lactic acid, which was a way of not thinking about cocaine. “

COCAINE – Yeah, his big problem. An enemy against which even Diego has lost. “Maradona had to be an example. He had to be perfect and when he couldn’t meet social expectations, he needed a crutch. And that crutch was cocaine. He couldn’t control himself because he had a genetic propensity for addiction. He wanted to get rid of it, but he couldn’t. Once he called me, I think he had taken cocaine, and he offered it to me, I said, “Ah, that’s all you’re calling me? Hi!” courage to tell him no. ”Years later his psychologist told me that it was I who set a minimum limit for him, I hadn’t realized it, I only understood it when Diego told the psychologist that I scared him. But not a physical fear, more the one that causes paternal authority “.

THAT – Diego however remains a myth, not only in Argentina, but almost everywhere. And his way of approaching life and politics has contributed not a little. “His was a natural feeling of belonging to the people. He knew that when he was a child at Villa Fiorito no president had ever gone to his people to offer something, and to say that they hardly even had electricity. He was aware that politicians used it. for their purposes. Che Guevara said that a good revolutionary was the one who feels like his own the injustices that are committed in every part of the world. I don’t know if Che would have liked to be Maradona, but Maradona would have loved to be Che “. After all, he too made the revolution in his own way …

