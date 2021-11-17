Signorini, the abortion of dogs and the burden of stupid militancy

There is no third option, Louis CK said in the most definitive minute of abortion monologue a few years ago: either you think it’s murder, or you think it’s like defecating. (I, I tell you so you can stop reading immediately since you don’t read immoral people, I am from the second school of thought).

There is no third option, I say. Or we are a country that has solved all but all of its problems, and therefore can afford to mount one scandal du jour on a TV presenter who, in the course of a reality show that people who can afford unloaded remote control batteries have stopped watching for fifteen years, says “we are against abortion”, speaking in the plural like the magician Otelma and those who were not fired from elementary school who perceive themselves as non-mammals and non-binaries; or are we a country so fragile that we managed to have a divorce law when the politicians weren’t runaways, but serious conservatives who said that if the divorce passed then the wives of the voters would run away with the maids, but the law on abortion is now in danger every time a television host lets us know that for him that practice kills children there.

Either it’s nonsense, or it’s luxury: you decide. The fact is that on Monday evening Alfonso Signorini expressed plural opposition by talking about the hypothetical abortion of a dog, and on Tuesday morning the moral polemics knew how to pass the day. Saying that abortion is still a great pain (God, I know you don’t exist, but give me continence anyway, otherwise on this thing about pain I start an invective that must take away the green cross). Saying that woe to those who touch 194 (that shit law that, if you are solvent and want to be comfortable, forbids you to abort in the clinic, since the abortion is either controlled by the State or we risk that the uterus is really mine) . Saying above all, since we are many things but above all we are adults who argue as thirteen, that if you do not have a uterus you cannot have an opinion on abortion.

Apart from the fact that I am quite certain that, with the new prescriptiveness of considering gender as a social construct, to say that Signorini does not have a uterus is a transphobic, heteronormative, and perhaps even male-white-cacis affirmation. Apart from that, I said: so I can’t deal with how refugees are treated because I’m not a refugee? Can’t I take an interest in the fact that they live in a dignified way in prisons because I’m not a convict? Can’t I allocate funds for kindergartens because I don’t have children?

I see adults mention Rachel Green, a TV show character from the nineties, Rachel Green saying “no uterus, no opinion”, and I ask myself many things; things that pertain to the cultural consumption of adults in an era in which they do everything they can not to seem adults, which pertain to the idea that to talk about crows one must be crows, which pertain to collective stupidity in the age of identity epistemology , but above all I wonder: is it possible that none of those who mention her as the natural daughter of Ludwig Wittgenstein and Simone de Beauvoir, Natalia Ginzburg and AA Gill, is it possible that none of these bitches of Pavlov realizes that Rachel Green , among the characters of that series that was not teeming with giants of thought, was she the idiot par excellence?

I have now become Richard Gere. Not in the sense that I get on the refugee ships, but in the sense of that scene from Pretty Woman where he says that there are very few people who have the ability to amaze him, and Julia Roberts says something like, “Lucky you, most fools me to death. ‘ Few things amaze me, but I am amazed that the anti-abortionists have not been indignant. One (Alfonso Signorini) who, speaking of a dog, in the narrative convention called “the confessional” (the part of Big Brother in which the competitor talks to authors and conductors), with a competitor who by profession pretends to hypnotize the guests (Giucas Casella), one who in such an extremely kitsch context says “we are against abortion in all its forms, even that of dogs” is clearly someone who is talking about this murder of infants, and this perpetual pain for every woman who has wanted a curettage, and of this trauma inflicted on all humanity, of this wound of Western identity, which is talking about it as if it were a joke about the carabinieri. Abortion in all its forms, even that of dogs.

But isn’t there a Pillon who is offended? A Lucetta Scaraffia? A Costanza Miriano? Is it possible that the foolish militancy of the right has left the exclusive right of this delirium to the foolish militancy of the left?

Nothing, Mario Adinolfi even said “marry Signorini’s words”, evidently convinced that women or bitches are equal, that we want bans on the morning after pill for poodles, that where we will end up if the bulldogs no longer want to be mothers .

There is no third option: either we have all gone stupid, or we do everything to make it believe anyone who reads us, listens to us, buys us, and ends up thinking that you know there is, I’m not so much at Big Brother. dumber than intellectuals are.