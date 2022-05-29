Signs, by M. Night Shyamalan, what did critics say at its premiere?

Many films are reaching two decades of life, and among them is this horror and invasion film, which until now is considered one of the best in its field. Whether it’s the extraterrestrial phenomena, the drama that adds its soundtrack, the incredible cast that includes some of the biggest names in cinema even twenty years later and more, this suspenseful story with the stamp of M. Night Shyamalan remains. one of the most consistent (and outstanding) of his career.

The film, produced by Shyamalan, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall Y Sam Mercer focuses on the experiences of a farmer and former priest, who discovers a series of circles in some cornfields. Little by little, he discovers that these symbols are related to the appearance of extraterrestrial life on Earth. In addition to aliens, the film explores the theme of faith, family relationships and beliefs in this story starring Mel Gibson in the main role, who shares the screen with joaquin phoenix and a cast that includes a very young Abigail Breslin four years before her breakout role in Little Miss Sunshine – 91%, which put it on the map in a definitive way. Other actors that appear are Rory Culkin, Cherry Jones and himself. M.Night Shyamalan that he does not miss the opportunity to act in his own films.

Signs introduces the Hess family, made up of former Episcopal priest Graham Hess (Gibson), now a farmer and recently widowed at the time of the film; Merrill (Phoenix), his younger brother, a former minor league baseball player; Bo (Breslin) and Morgan (Culkin) Hess, sons of Graham. In other roles, Cherry Jones played police officer and family friend, Caroline Paski Y Patricia Kalenberg in the role of the late Colleen Hess, who is only seen through flashbacks. Her accidental death was caused by Shyamalan’s character.

From the moment we first meet Graham, we see a man who has lost all purpose, especially after leaving his life as a priest behind. Even his brother and his children are not enough to overcome his exhaustion as he wanders aimlessly. He removed any mention of God from his home, including the crucifix he used to hang on his wall, and apparently prayer is also prohibited (as we see in the “last supper” scene). . Throughout the film, Graham reminds him that he is no longer a reverend. In trying to get rid of that side of his life, not to mention his relationship with God, he has completely lost himself.

As a curious fact, the role of Merrill Hess, which was played by Joaquin Phoenix, was originally in the hands of Mark Ruffalo. The filmmaker was eager to have him and roy culkin because I was a big fan of his performances in You Can Count On Me – 95%. However, Ruffalo had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor behind his ear, making it impossible for him to join the project. A week before filming, Phoenix joined the film.

The film was a success, from its incredible tension-filled moments to the invasion itself, it managed to captivate the public, but the “whole package” that was the story and how its technical aspect elevated it, made it possible for it to become a success. box office signs it had a budget of US$72 million and grossed just over US$400 million worldwide. Two decades after its theatrical release, we’ll take a look at what critics had to say about Signs – 74%:

Joshua Rothkopf from In These Times:

Signals is a tense experience; even the opening credits rush down your throat with orchestral shrieks. It may one day prove to be a minor classic, a new Invasion of the Body Snatchers for the manufactured scare of its day.

Derek Adams from time out:

Shyamalan is technically an excellent filmmaker, even though he’s learned most of his tricks from Spielberg and Hitchcock.

Jade Budowski of decide:

Signs manages to be creepy, emotional, and exciting all at once.

James Croot of Stuff.co.nz:

A masterclass in tension building, given its subsequent tribulations, its predictability and its sometimes laughable assumptions, now, two decades later, it seems like it was the high point of their efforts.

Debbie Lynn Elias of behind the lens:

An emotional yet dated horror movie peppered with horror and psychological suspense, Signs will have you holding your breath, biting your nails, and sitting on the edge of your seat, even long after the movie is over.

John Powers of L.A. Weekly:

Captivated by his own genius and the desire to make another blockbuster, Shyamalan took an excellent B-movie idea and inflated it into what he wants us to believe is a serious commentary on faith.

Joe Lozito

Mr. Shayamalan is a talented writer and filmmaker. He definitely has more great movies in the future for him. However, he may need to take a step away from the paranormal thriller.

Chris Stuckman from Chris Stuckmann.com:

Signals was the film that aroused the desire that led me to buy a camera, many short films and a love for cinema that has not abandoned me to this day.

