Signs of Bitcoin Accumulation Suggest Price Drop to $45,000 Will Be Short-lived

The cryptocurrency market rally that began on April 1 ran into stiff resistance on April 4, causing a market-wide pullback during afternoon trading, after exhausted bulls were outgunned by bulls. bears that managed to push Bitcoin (BTC) below $45,200.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that once the afternoon sell-off dragged the price below the $46,000 support, BTC hit a daily low of $45,133 before buyers stepped in again to rally back to $45,133. 45,700.

Daily chart of the BTC/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

This is what several analysts are saying about the short-term outlook for Bitcoin and what could happen in April.

Turn resistance into support

The April 4 weakness on the Bitcoin chart was spotted early on by cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ShardiB2, who public the chart below signaling that its price was “starting to reverse” with the 4 hour candle approaching the bottom of the channel.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

Trader said:

“Could we drop to $44,300? Possibly, but if we do, [no] I think it will go deeper, the ONLY thing that is worrying is maybe the tax sale, I saw some last year…”

A more general explanation of the current price action was offered by on-chain data analyst, Matthew Hyland, who public the chart below outlining the major support and resistance levels for BTC in its current price range.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Hyland said:

“Bitcoin is trying to turn previous resistance into new support.”

Signs of a Big Hoard

The latest newsletter from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode looked at which market players have been most actively accumulating Bitcoin lately, noting that “shrimp and whales are the most aggressive accumulators in recent times.” .

On the whale side, Glassnode pointed to “big public buyers like the Luna Foundation Guard and MicroStrategy,” who have renewed their “emphasis on Bitcoin as pristine collateral” and “began a serious buildup in the last two weeks.”

This accumulation of whales can be seen in the box highlighted in red in the graph below, while the smaller buyers “have been the big accumulators since the end of January, with the smallest balances (less than 1 BTC) being the most aggressive (zone green)”.

Bitcoin accumulation trend by group. Source: Glassnode

glassnode said:

“Overall, the market appears to view Bitcoin and its role in the future economy with somewhat renewed optimism.”

The 125-day SMA hints at a possible breakout to the upside

One last “interesting observation” on Bitcoin price action was addressed by cryptocurrency investor and pseudonymous Twitter user Crypto Bull God, who public the chart below looking at the history of BTC’s price action relative to its 125-day simple moving average (SMA).

BTC/USD 3-day chart. Source: Twitter

Trader said:

“We can see how important this key level is. Once broken down, and then broken back up again, we have appreciated massively in price.”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $2.124 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is 40.9%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.