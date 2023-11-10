Signs that your metabolism is slow

he is a friend who eat everything and don’t gain weight And as soon as you overdo it, you already notice that the pants are tighter.

is often accused of metabolism, the process by which your body converts food and drink into energy to perform bodily functions from breathing to circulating blood. Let’s calculate the number of calories you burn just by staying alive.

There is a clear difference in how easy or difficult the speed of metabolism is. What it’s like for people to gain or lose weight. Harvard Health summarizes, “A slower metabolism leads to fewer calories being burned, which means more are stored as body fat.” He adds, “A faster metabolism burns calories faster, which explains why some people can eat a lot and not gain extra weight.”

However, this is no excuse to stay away from the healthy weight that is recommended to live a longer and better life. —And here it is not about physical appearance but about health. That is, feeling fit, with energy, the ability to move easily and without any excesses that compromise your health.

For example, the metabolism works completely differently when you exercise than it does when you lead a sedentary life. So, whatever yours, there are some things you can do to promote a healthy silhouette.

What factors affect your metabolism?

How many calories you burn per day depends on the amount of exercise you do, the amount of fat and muscle you have, and Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) Of the person. BMR is a measure of the rate at which a person’s body “burns” energy in the form of calories while at rest. This is a consistent part of your metabolism and depends to some extent on your genetics.

Age plays a fundamental role. Because despite having a fast metabolism, it slows down over the years. Science suggests that moment This usually happens after 60.,

It is also affected by physical structure: people with more muscle and less fat Their BMR is generally high. But you can change your BMR in certain ways. For example, a person who exercises more not only burns more calories but also increases his metabolic rate for a short period of time.

According to the Nemours Foundation, the thyroid gland also plays a major role.

Dr. Rajashree Namboodiripad agrees, “The thyroid is one of the most important endocrine glands in our body and acts as a ‘thermostat’ for our metabolism.” “Disorders like overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) can cause rapid metabolismWhereas having an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) will slow down the metabolism,” he comments on Livestrong.

How to know how is your metabolism?

It is clear how easily or difficultly your weight increases Indication of what type of metabolism you have, But according to some experts it is not alone.

According to the American Thyroid Association, an overactive thyroid, which produces an overactive metabolism, manifests itself in:

excessive sweating and feeling hot

feeling as if your heart is beating or skipping irregular beats

tremor in hands

anxiety, nervousness and irritability

frequent bowel movements or diarrhea

difficulty sleeping

hair fall

Changes in menstruation, becoming lighter and/or less frequent

instead of a Slow metabolism may be noticeable According to Madison Family Care Health and Wellness Center, through the following signs:

you are always tired If you have trouble getting out of bed in the morning or fall asleep at your desk in the afternoon, it could be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down.

If you have trouble getting out of bed in the morning or fall asleep at your desk in the afternoon, it could be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. you are having trouble losing weight , Losing weight can be difficult due to a slow metabolism, even if you eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly. If you’ve been trying to lose weight without success, it may be time to take control of your metabolism.

, Losing weight can be difficult due to a slow metabolism, even if you eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly. If you’ve been trying to lose weight without success, it may be time to take control of your metabolism. you are constantly craving About foods high in sugar or fat: “This may be a sign that your body is struggling to convert food into energy.”

About foods high in sugar or fat: “This may be a sign that your body is struggling to convert food into energy.” you feel bloated : “If you’re having trouble digesting food, it may be because your body can’t break it down properly.”

: “If you’re having trouble digesting food, it may be because your body can’t break it down properly.” your skin is dry– Hormones that control the body’s metabolic process also play a role in keeping the skin hydrated.

When the thyroid reduces its activity, metabolism slows down because not enough thyroid hormone is produced, which produces less heat in the body, So constant feeling of cold can highlight this health problem.

Diet and exercise matter more for your weight

You can’t blame your weight gain entirely on a slow metabolism, says Dr. Chih-Hao Lee, professor of genetics and complex diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“The reality is that metabolism often plays a small role,” he says. “The most important factor as we age poor diet and inactivity“By adopting a healthy diet and ensuring adequate exercise,” people can get the extra encouragement they need to lose and maintain weight.