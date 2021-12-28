Signs with Milan: Chelsea far away

The footballer likes Tuchel’s Chelsea a lot but Milan is in his future. The signature is ready until June 30, 2026: fans can cheer

As told in these days, the Milan is working to be able to renew the contracts of five of his important players. The difficulties to get to the white smoke for Alessio Romagnoli and Franck Kessie are known (the possibilities for Italian have increased in the last period). It should be less complicated to reach an agreement with Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer.



The three players, which expire in 2024, are now ready to bond with the Devil until June 30th 2026, with salaries practically tripled (it will go from the current 1.4 / 1.5 to more than 4 million euros net per season).

To the delight of the fans, therefore, three of the most loved and most appreciated players will continue to dress the Rossoneri. There was certainly no lack of offers from other teams, even important offers.

In the last period they are above all Leao and Hernandez to arouse the interest of the big clubs. The first seems to have set his sights on Manchester City, on the second the usual Psg and also Chelsea.

No London

In England it was ‘The Guardian’ to report the interest by the Chelsea for the Rossoneri left-back. An interest destined to remain so – without going further – given the very high demands of Milan, which has no intention of selling it.

Chelsea, who have to deal with Ben’s stoppage Chilwell who will be operated on the anterior cruciate ligament, will therefore be forced to look elsewhere to strengthen the left-handed lane.

The British thus sought an alternative to Marcos Alonso: thus Lucas jumped to pole Digne but also pay attention to the possible returns of Maatsen, on loan to Coventry City, or of Emerson Palmieri, who moved to Lyon in the summer.