News

Sigourney Weaver, 72 years old as the queen of short hair

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

D.to Alien to Ghostsbusters, from A career woman to Avatar. Sigourney Weaver has never been afraid to dare in cinema, also playing the role of the antipathetic, as she herself has often defined her characters.

Seventy-two years on 8 October, for more than thirty years he has walked the red carpet and sets with a decisive attitude from the height of his eighty-five meter and with a single quirk. Bring the hair short, shoulder length to the maximum. Alternating curly to smooth.

Sigourney Weaver, that eighties hedgehog who still likes today

Sigourney Weaver is was an icon of the 80s / 90s hedgehog, which he has shown off in the last thirty years alternating it with smooth. Today, which is back in trend, dense and not perfectly designed (Nicole Kidman also confirmed the revival trend on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar US, proud to have rediscovered her curly nature), Sigourney rediscovers herself as a timeless icon.

Who forgot her as Katherine Parker in A career woman, con the perfect prototype of Eighties curly bob, also sported at the ’89 Oscar Night?

A career woman (1988)

Sigourney, teacher of the short hedgehog

Shoulder length Sigourney Weaver never moved. True to itself, it has long been sporting a short that over the years has increasingly rejuvenated it.

Wanting to step back in time, Weaver had already chosen a medium-short length as Ellen Ripley in Alien, 1979, the first action heroine who paved the way for later Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman and Charlie Theron.

Alien (1979)

She was the first interpreter of a new way to style i curly hair: slightly disheveled but not frizzy, thanks to the anti-dehydration treatments, a typical problem of these hair, e shorter than the more classic ones long “bushy” hair.

From curly to smooth, Sigourney Weaver’s hair evolution

For script needs in 1992 he even sports a completely shaved head in Alien 3: proof that the American actress has never been frightened by anything.

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

And today? In recent years, aside from the Eighties curls, Sigourney has discovered the pleasure of straight hair, or at most wavy. Which translates into his peak hairlook today: slightly disheveled and with upturned tips. Easy to maintain and rejuvenating.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
947
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
859
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
851
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
850
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
850
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
830
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
782
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top