Sigourney Weaver, 72 years old as the queen of short hair

D.to Alien to Ghostsbusters, from A career woman to Avatar. Sigourney Weaver has never been afraid to dare in cinema, also playing the role of the antipathetic, as she herself has often defined her characters.

Seventy-two years on 8 October, for more than thirty years he has walked the red carpet and sets with a decisive attitude from the height of his eighty-five meter and with a single quirk. Bring the hair short, shoulder length to the maximum. Alternating curly to smooth.

Sigourney Weaver, that eighties hedgehog who still likes today

Sigourney Weaver is was an icon of the 80s / 90s hedgehog, which he has shown off in the last thirty years alternating it with smooth. Today, which is back in trend, dense and not perfectly designed (Nicole Kidman also confirmed the revival trend on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar US, proud to have rediscovered her curly nature), Sigourney rediscovers herself as a timeless icon.

Who forgot her as Katherine Parker in A career woman, con the perfect prototype of Eighties curly bob, also sported at the ’89 Oscar Night?

Sigourney, teacher of the short hedgehog

Shoulder length Sigourney Weaver never moved. True to itself, it has long been sporting a short that over the years has increasingly rejuvenated it.

Wanting to step back in time, Weaver had already chosen a medium-short length as Ellen Ripley in Alien, 1979, the first action heroine who paved the way for later Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman and Charlie Theron.

She was the first interpreter of a new way to style i curly hair: slightly disheveled but not frizzy, thanks to the anti-dehydration treatments, a typical problem of these hair, e shorter than the more classic ones long “bushy” hair.

From curly to smooth, Sigourney Weaver’s hair evolution

For script needs in 1992 he even sports a completely shaved head in Alien 3: proof that the American actress has never been frightened by anything.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

And today? In recent years, aside from the Eighties curls, Sigourney has discovered the pleasure of straight hair, or at most wavy. Which translates into his peak hairlook today: slightly disheveled and with upturned tips. Easy to maintain and rejuvenating.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED