Sigourney Weaver begins filming on Amazon’s Lost Flowers

The shooting of the Amazon Prime Video series with Sigourney Weaver. She is the protagonist of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the bestseller of the same name from Holly Ringland and adapted for the screen by showrunner Sarah Lambert.

Behind the camera, of all seven episodes, Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom). Which will have a large cast under his command, consisting of Asher Keddie (Offspring), Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers And Tilda Cobham-Hervey. And with Alyla Browne to play the young version of Alice Hart protagonist.

A project with a strong territorial connotation, for the use of 277 workers between cast and crew – according to data from NSW Screen – and about 27.3 million dollars Australians ($ 20.5 million) which will lead to the local economy. Further confirmation ofAmazon’s interest in Australian cinema, with 150 million local dollars invested to date and 14 original series produced there since 2019 (from Kick Like Tayla And Warriors On The Field to Deadloch).

“A courageous tale of female resilience, perfectly embodied by the legendary Sigourney Weaver”, as executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky have called it. And that for now should develop – over the decades – starting from this brief outline:

A nine-year-old girl, both parents lost in a mysterious fire, is sent to live with her grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) in a flower farm. Where she discovers dark secrets about herself and her family.