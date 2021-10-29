News

Sigourney Weaver begins filming on Amazon’s Lost Flowers

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The shooting of the Amazon Prime Video series with Sigourney Weaver. She is the protagonist of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the bestseller of the same name from Holly Ringland and adapted for the screen by showrunner Sarah Lambert.

Behind the camera, of all seven episodes, Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom). Which will have a large cast under his command, consisting of Asher Keddie (Offspring), Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers And Tilda Cobham-Hervey. And with Alyla Browne to play the young version of Alice Hart protagonist.

Ghostbusters: Legacy, a sweet return in the sequel

A project with a strong territorial connotation, for the use of 277 workers between cast and crew – according to data from NSW Screen – and about 27.3 million dollars Australians ($ 20.5 million) which will lead to the local economy. Further confirmation ofAmazon’s interest in Australian cinema, with 150 million local dollars invested to date and 14 original series produced there since 2019 (from Kick Like Tayla And Warriors On The Field to Deadloch).

Loading...
Advertisements

The Good House starring Sigourney Weaver is also among Steven Spielberg’s upcoming projects, whose alliance with Netflix could change Hollywood

“A courageous tale of female resilience, perfectly embodied by the legendary Sigourney Weaver”, as executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky have called it. And that for now should develop – over the decades – starting from this brief outline:

A nine-year-old girl, both parents lost in a mysterious fire, is sent to live with her grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) in a flower farm. Where she discovers dark secrets about herself and her family.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

731
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
714
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
630
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
597
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
539
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
490
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
488
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
391
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
383
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
381
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top