Sigourney Weaver excited for Selena Gomez’s Working Girl reboot

Sigourney Weaver issued its seal of approval for Selena Gomezit is A hard worker to restart. The original 1988 rom-com classic saw Weaver star as mean boss Katharine Parker who selfishly steals a business idea from her secretary Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith). Drama ensues when Tess uses Katharine’s absence from work – due to her broken leg – as an opportunity to impersonate her and strike a major deal with investment banker Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford).

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Gomez would produce a reboot of the hit film. Now, Weaver has thrown his support behind the remake, expressing his excitement to see the story revived with a fresh perspective. “I think it’s a big instinct to want to start over,” she said. The Hollywood Reporter. She added:

“It’s kind of an eternal story, you know. But seen in a new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine doubling as her assistant in today’s world. That would be worse, right? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it. When asked if she was aiming for an appearance in the remake, she joked that she “wouldn’t force herself on them.”

Diary of a Future President writer Ilana Pena is intended to direct the reboot write. Although Gomez has been announced as a producer, it has yet to be revealed whether she will also be appearing on camera, given her extensive acting portfolio, which includes performances in 2019 films. A rainy day in New York and The dead don’t die. The project isn’t Gomez’s first foray into production. She has worked behind the scenes at various companies, including as an executive producer of netflixis a very controversial but incredibly popular show 13 reasons why. On the subject of taking inspiration from the classics, the actress is also set to work on a TV show called 15 Candles which reimagines the world of the hit 1984 romantic comedy sixteen candles.

The revival has big shoes to fill with the critically and audience acclaimed original film. Not only did it gross $100 million at the box office, but it also won numerous accolades. These included six Oscars nominations, including one for Best Original Song thanks to carly simonhit the anthem “Let the River Run.”

The A hard worker the reboot doesn't have a release date yet. You can watch the trailer for the original film below.