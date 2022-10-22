Sigourney Weaver excited for Selena Gomez’s Working Girl reboot

Sigourney Weaver has expressed her excitement for Selena Gomez’s upcoming reboot of Working Girl, decades after the success of the original hit comedy.

Sigourney Weaver has given her thumbs up to the upcoming Working Girl reboot that Selena Gomez is set to produce. Weaver starred in the 1988 hit comedy alongside Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford as Katherine, the conniving boss of Griffith’s Tess McGill, who tries to pitch her employee’s business idea as her own, sparking a comically chaotic chain of events in Tess’s unconventional search. for righteousness. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $100 million at the box office and earning six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture and Weaver for Best Supporting Actress.

Last August, news broke that Selena Gomez would be teaming up with 20th Century Studios and Hulu to reboot Working Girl, expanding the multi-hyphenate production ventures. It’s not yet known if Gomez, who can currently be seen on Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building, will also star in the project. While reboot details have been kept under wraps, Ilana Peña, the writer and showrunner behind the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, is confirmed to adapt the script, and an original star is eager to see what comes out of the project .

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sigourney Weaver has now expressed her excitement for Selena Gomez’s upcoming Working Girl reboot. The original star is only supportive of the project, expressing interest in how the film’s premise might play out against the backdrop of the modern evolving corporate world. Check out what Curtis had to say about the reboot below:

Dark. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again. It’s kind of an eternal story, you know. But seen in a new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine doubling as her assistant in today’s world. That would be worse, right? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I can’t wait to see it.

Why a Working Girl reboot is always timely

Although the original film was released decades ago, the message behind Working Girl is still culturally relevant. The film’s feminist undercurrent set it apart from other romantic comedies of its time, emphasizing female ambition and drive above all else. Weaver’s excitement seems well-placed because the social commentary that the original Working Girl featured is still widely present not only in today’s movies and television, but in the real world as well.

The increase in projects that have tackled a similar topic in recent years bodes well for the reboot. With shows and movies like Bombshell and The Morning Show exploring the subjugation of women in the workplace, a movie reboot that confronts corporate corruption, and the lengths it takes two women at the same company to succeed. is more relevant than ever. . While the fact that the film is still so timely is an unfortunate testament to the lack of progress being made for women in the American workforce, we hope the reboot of Working Girl will help offer more insight and awareness to problems he describes.

