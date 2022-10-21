Sigourney Weaver thinks about Selena Gómez in the remake of the 80’s tape, ‘Executive Secretariat’

United States.- Sigourney Weaver has issued its stamp of approval for the restart of Working Girl (Executive Secretary in Latin America) of Selena Gomez. The original 1988 romantic comedy classic saw Weaver star as the villainous female boss Katharine Parker, who selfishly steals a business idea from his secretary Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith).

Drama ensues when Tess uses Katharine’s absence from work, due to her broken leg, as an opportunity to impersonate her and pursue a big deal with the investment banker. Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford). At the beginning of this year, dead line reported that Gomez would produce a reboot of the hit film. Now, Weaver has supported the remake, expressing her excitement to see the story reanimated again with a new perspective.

I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s kind of an eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine betraying her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? She would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.” Asked if she had her sights set on an appearance in the remake, he joked that “he wouldn’t force me to do them,” he added.

Credit: 20th Century Fox

the writer of Diary of a Future President, Ilana Pena, is ready to direct the reboot script. While Gomez has been announced as a producer, it has yet to be revealed if she will also step in front of the camera, given her extensive acting career, which includes performances in the 2019 films. A Rainy Day In New York Y The Dead Don’t Die.

The project is not Gomez’s first foray into production. She has worked behind the scenes at various companies, including as executive producer of the controversial but incredibly popular TV show Netflix, 13 Reasons Why. On the subject of drawing inspiration from the classics, the actress is also inclined to be working on a television show titled 15 Candles that reimagines the world of the hit 1984 romantic comedy Sixteen Candles.

The revival has big shoes to fill with the original film earning praise from critics and audiences alike. Not only did it gross a staggering $100 million at the box office, it also garnered a reel of praise. Notably, this was made up of six Academy Award nominations, including a win for Best Original Song thanks to the successful anthem of carly simon, Let the River Run.

The Working Girl reboot doesn’t have a release date yet. You can check out the trailer for the original movie below.

Source: Pure Show