Sigourney Weaver will play a teenager in “Avatar: The Way of the Water”. Although it had already been announced that the actress would return to the famous James Cameron franchise, no one knew what role she would play since Dr. Grace Augustine, her original character, died in the first film.

As confirmed by Empire, the star will play an all-new character in this sequel, a Na’vi called Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

“I think we all remember how we felt as teenagers,” the actress said. “I remember it. I was around 1m77 when I was 11 years old. In my head, Kiri is uncomfortable most of the time. She wonders who she is. offers me this challenge.”

Of this character, director James Cameron said: “For an actor, it’s a big challenge. An actress in her 60s is going to play a character who is decades younger. Sig thought it would be a lot of fun. ”

Other actors returning to the famous saga include Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel, CCH Pounder (Mo’at) and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet).

Kate Winslet will play “a loyal and fearless leader” called Ronal in this sequel, as Empire adds. Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones also star.

“Avatar: The Way of the Water” will be released in December this year.