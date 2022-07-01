Sigourney Weaver will return to Avatar as a teenage Na’vi

In the first movie Avatar, Dr. Grace Augustine died after being shot. But that won’t stop Sigourney Weaver return to the franchise directed by James Cameron.

In a new publication of Empire magazine it has been announced that the actress will now play Kiri, the young adopted daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

In the previous film, Dr. Grace undergoes a transference to transfer her consciousness into the avatar body. However, the seriousness of her condition prevented the above from materializing.

In any case, the story makes it clear that the scientist managed to connect with Eywa, the Na’vi deity who is basically Pandora’s own world, so there was always the question of whether Augustine’s consciousness had managed to endure in one way or another. form.

Meanwhile, regarding the acting challenge of playing a teenager, Sigourney Weaver herself explained to Empire magazine that she was moved by the challenge that James Cameron gave her and that any adult can remember how they felt in adolescence. “I was 1 meter 77 when I was 11 years old. She had a strong feeling that Kiri would be uncomfortable most of the time. She is looking for who she is, ”explained the actress.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released in theaters at the end of the year.