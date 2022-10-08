Viola Davis has a message for the new generations: “Use your voice,” she tells EL UNIVERSAL.

The actress is the protagonist of the film The Woman King (“The King Woman”), about the warrior unit of women known as Agojie, in charge of protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century, and in which she plays General Nanisca.

It is a story of black women with a diverse cast that is still hard to find in entertainment today. Aware that just as there are projects like this that appeal to different skin tones, racism also continues to exist in society, and he shares a few words for the public, especially for the female audience, who will see his film:

“Know that you have a voice and the power to change, that you don’t have to go with the flow and let other people decide what happens to your body, to your life, telling you that you are less, that you have no value because ‘ they are not pretty for us’, which in a certain way erases them and does not see them. You guys see each other,” he notes.

“I have read the phrase: ‘once you free yourself, your job is to free others’, that is your job even as women and if you subscribe to the narrative then you subscribe to the narrative that you have no voice and no power and the silence is an oppressor”, he adds.

In the film, which hits theaters this October 13, the character of Viola (Nanisca) is the one who trains the next generation of recruits for the battle against the enemies of the African kingdom, in 1823 (Dahomey fell in 1862 when the war with France led to colonization), during the rule of King Ghezo (John Boyega).

The Davis character did not exist in reality but is an amalgamation of Agojie generals.

The Oscar winner (for Fences) is accompanied by actresses Thuso Mbedu (Nawi, a new recruit), Sheila Atim (as Amenza, Nanusca’s best friend), Lashana Lynch (as Lieutenant Izogie), among others.



Davis applauds that films like these, with stellar women, shine in Hollywood.

For Viola, there is an overriding message in the story about one of the first all-female warrior units in history: “That is her gift to the women of the 21st century, to find her warrior fuel, to change the narrative.”

Davis finds movies that are different like this one, with an all-female lead cast, terrifying Hollywood but she is succinct:

“That’s not my problem, it doesn’t terrify me, it looks right to me, it looks like my life. It’s something I always knew we were capable of and I understand that from now until God takes me, that’s my narrative.”

4

OSCAR NOMINATIONS

has the actress. She has won a statuette as a supporting actress.

For the film, the actresses received training in weapons, martial arts and combat, in addition to running for the scenes that required it. Their discipline even left them scarred during filming, as Thuso explains:

“It looks real and painful because it was real and painful.”