Silence S04, the electric microcar arrives in Italy. All the news from EICMA

At EICMA 2021, Silence presents important innovations in its range for the Italian two- and four-wheeler market. Specifically, a national preview will be shown the new S04 microcar and the new S01 Plus electric scooter. Let’s go into the details.

SILENCE S04

We had got to talk about it in the past. The Silence S04 is an electric microcar that aims to facilitate urban mobility. It aims to be an alternative to the well-known Citroen Ami. Its measures They are 228cm long x 129cm wide x 159cm high. This quadricycle will be offered in Italy in two versions. The first (L7e) can count on one power of 14 kW (22 kW peak) with a speed of up to 90 km / h (electronically limited). This model is equipped with two batteries with a total capacity of 11.2 kWh which allow a range of 149 km according to the WMTC cycle. The batteries are located under the seats. The quadricycle can also operate with a single accumulator at a speed of 45 km / h. Then there is the L6e version with a 6 kW motor, single 5.6 kWh battery and top speed of 45 km / h. Like the other vehicles in the Silence range, the S04 also has removable trolley-style and rechargeable batteries with Schuko plug. The L6e version can be driven from the age of 14 with the AM license or from the age of 16 with the B1 license. For the L7e model you need to be 18 years old and a B driving license.

Silence S04 offers two seats with a 310-liter boot capacity. The quadricycle is always connected and through a dedicated app it will be possible to use the smartphone as an electronic key and activate other functions including air conditioning, door lock and alarm activation. As standard we find multifunction steering wheel, electric windows, central locking, Audio System & Bluetooth, digital display, vertical-horizontal smartphone holder, heating and full LED headlights. It will also be possible to have air conditioning and ABS. The new Silence S04 will be distributed in Italy by Exelentia Srl and you can order from the end of the first quarter of 2022. Since the vehicle is awaiting homologation in our country, the price has not yet been defined. However, in Spain the quadricycle starts at 7,500 euros without battery, thanks to a pilot project that includes Battery Station and swap of rental batteries.

SILENCE S01 PLUS

It is an electric scooter that is at the top of the manufacturer’s range in terms of performance. Thanks to the new chassis and the applied technology, the S01 Plus combines electric sprint, premium details and motorcycle performance. The manufacturer speaks of a 11.5 kW electric motor, a 0-50 km / h in 2.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 110 km / h. This is powered by a 5.6 kWh removable battery capable of offering a range of up to 133 km according to the WMTC cycle. The electric scooter has three driving modes: Eco, City and Sport. This two-wheeler can be driven from the age of 16 with the A1 license. This electric scooter can count on adjustable front forks, disc brake and dedicated app. The scooter will be distributed in Italy by Exelentia. This vehicle will be available from mid-December at a price of 7,970 euros. By applying the Ecobonus with scrapping, the cost drops to 5,357 euros.

SILENCE S01 UPDATES

The Silence S01 model is proposed in an updated and optimized version. The engine can count on a maximum power of 9 kW. The removable battery has a capacity of 5.6 kWh for a range of 133 km (WMTC). The maximum speed reaches 100 km / h. It takes 3.9 seconds to go from 0 to 50 km / h. The electric scooter has the driving modes Eco, City and Sport. The price in Italy is 6,760 euros but thanks to the Ecobonus with scrapping it can go down to 4,544 euros. Exelentia anticipates that the Silence range will soon expand with the arrival of the version Silence S01 Basic which will have a less powerful motor and a smaller battery. The price will be 5,621 euros which will drop to 3,778 euros thanks to the Scrapping Ecobonus.

SILENCE S02 HIGH SPEED