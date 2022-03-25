Silent cryptocurrency mining: solution created in Argentina

Local startup South American Miners presented a solution that uses dielectric liquid to eliminate noise and heat from equipment

Bitcoin (BTC)the cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto, generated a veritable revolution in the course of 2021especially when its value reached a historical record of US$68,000 per unit.

In that context, many Argentines decided to join the adventure of mining cryptocurrencies and earn the rewards this activity offers.

The task was not too easy for many new minerswhich had to overcome difficulties such as the noise of the machines and the heat generated by the equipment.

However, the local startup South American Miners (SAM) developed a solution to mine crypto from any home without altering in the least the development of family life. What is it about?

Silent and cold mining: the SAM solution

Facundo Casalfounder of SAM, and Nahuel Martinezsystems engineer, created the first autonomous refrigerated farm through a liquid immersion system.

In this sense, the solution they implemented is to cool electrical transformers and company servers, as a replacement for conventional cooling.

“It is about the use of dielectric liquid that eliminates the annoying noises and the heat generated by the equipment, avoiding possible electrical accidents or fires. It is also a much more profitable method,” he commented. housein dialogue with iProUP.

SAM, its history and the origin of the solution

The venture was born a year and a half ago. “We started mining Ethereum (ETH) with people we knew, but later we decided to venture into Bitcoin mining after a market analysis,” explains Casal.

In that study, the young people realized what was appropriate to do and understood why it was going to become a new trend.

“This is how we started, with bitcoin cryptocurrency mining. What SAM does is innovate in the method used to mine bitcoins, which is liquid cooling,” he says.

The name of South American Miners seeks to represent and be recognized worldwide as the first benchmark firm to set up self-sufficient bitcoin mining farmswhich operate in private homes and are controlled remotely within Latin America.

SAM: the gap that gave rise to the idea

“With the current situation in the country, it was difficult to obtain the necessary supplies to install the equipment,” recalls Casal.

The executive says that “we think that being able to manage the necessary supplies and install this type of equipment best performing it was something that was not being offered in the Argentine market”.

And he added: “This technology was adapted so that it can be used in homes or small spaces, without requiring major modifications to the home and thus begin to mine our own bitcoins safely and profitably.”

The SAM Differential

“The rest of the companies in the market offer bitcoin mining by air cooling and we by liquid”, remarks the founder.

According to Casal, “with this system, the equipment works better, at a lower temperature, they don’t make noise and the mining power increases by a large percentage.”

“That allows them to be installed in any type of home, even in apartments,” he highlights.

SAM and the initial investment

As is often the case in thousands of startups that are launched to undertake in Argentina, the initial investment came from personal capital, family and friends.

“The first customers were those close to us, the friends who trusted us and recommended us by word of mouth,” Casal remarks.

The rest came customers through the Web page and social networks of entrepreneurship.

“Also through brand recognition and advertising. We currently have a portfolio of clients with whom we have no relationship other than work,” he points out.

Bitcoin mining grew strongly due to the rewards that the activity offers. SAM proposes to make it more profitable

SAM and the emergence of a pandemic

The arrival of the health crisis due to COVID-19 led to a great economic crisis, and many people decided to turn to Bitcoin as a store of value.

“There are a lot of people who decided to buy cryptocurrencies or start mining them. So, there was a great growth in our business,” Casal highlights.

The founder explains that “the trends are very high, more and more people are joining the world of cryptocurrencies due to the global situation and the mistrust of banking entities.”

SAM and the next steps

“What we are looking for is to obtain greater growth and recognition in terms of the method we are offering,” Casal remarks.

And he completes: “And what we are always going to seek from SAM is to stand out for innovation and the search for small differentials that we test, evaluate and apply to provide a more efficient service than the competition.”

SAM has a team specialized in contingency resolution, rapid response, taking care of the capital in its downtime.

the business model of the startup differs from the rest of its peers in that it seeks to obtain the best final price per TH/s of installed power and not making a reduction in fixed costs, putting its safety at risk.

The economic aspect

Martinez points out that “since 1965, the dollar has lost 98% of its value.” “What today is 100 dollars, in two years could become 10 dollars, because it is a currency that does not provide any extra value,” she asserts.

And he adds: “On the other hand, bitcoins allow us to have that money in motion, change it, exchange it, send it and each investor owns his own virtual wallet, he does not depend on any entity to store or move the money.”

house adds that “bitcoins are a scarce commodity, they are programmed from the beginning to be so, it is like gold, so investing in bitcoins is saving in a currency that will always increase its value over the years, not like the dollar”.

“The banks have not been able to solve the sending of money to another country at a low cost, that is, a person who lives in Argentina cannot send money to a relative in Venezuela in a simple way, he ends up paying a transaction cost equivalent to the money he wants to send,” he concludes.