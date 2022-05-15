Silent Hill 2 Remake would be in the hands of Bloober Team

The silent hill lap It is a rumor that gains more strength every day. Yesterday the well-known insider Dusk Golem leaked some images of an alleged game in the saga, which could be the remake of Silent Hill, a different title or a 2020 build of a game that ended up being cancelled. Many have also suggested that it could be the Silent Hill that would be in development by Bloober Team, but this idea seems unlikely; the images showed text in Japanese, suggesting that the title could be developed by a Japanese studio and, if the rumors are confirmed, could even be developed by several studios simultaneously.

Silent Hill 2 Remak would be in the hands of Bloober Team

However, that does not mean that Bloober Team is not with something new from the saga. Jeff Grubb has suggested, without actually confirming the rumor, that the game that Bloober Team would have in hand would be Silent Hill 2 Remake. Some time ago the development agreement between the Polish studio and Konami came to light and, taking into account the genre in which Bloober Team has always worked, everything indicates that this project is a new Silent Hill and could even be from Silent Hill 2 Remake. So, if this were to happen, we would have at least two Silent Hill projects in development.

It is clear that Resident Evil 2 (2019) has caught on among survival horror developers, showing studios and the public that there is room for the genre and that it is possible that it will sweep in sales. Proof of this has been Dead Space Remake, which already has a release date, or the renewals of the IPs of Alone in The Dark or Parasite Eve. It would only be missing for Konami to join the fever by reviving Silent Hill and, if they did, it is more than likely that it would be with Silent Hill 2; the best game in the series and a cult classic. To like Silent Hill 2 Remake at the hands of Boober Team?