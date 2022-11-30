Silent Night: Five Great Dark Christmas Movies

December is approaching, the month of Christmas, and films that thematize that emblematic celebration proliferate. Stories of romance under the mistletoe or at the foot of the Christmas tree full of gifts inspire endless lists and catalogs of recommendations. Stories of reunions, reconciliations, family trips, unexpected adventures. But there are also other Christmases that always appear in the cinema: an atypical and elusive time, without songs or joy. It is that Christmas that is sometimes forgotten, the one that does not become the heart of memories, but rather a somewhat gloomy or melancholic celebration, a less attractive time for recommendations.

This list speaks of that atypical Christmas, of old or recent films, celebrated or forgotten, of all those that go through Christmas as the brutal kick for their stories, as the backdrop of loneliness or crime, which sponsor the urgency of a forbidden romance or the decision of an inevitable separation, which announce the future of the tragedy or the mystery contained in a fable. It is not the Christmas of toasts and mistletoe, but rather those that cross the movies like a daring set, an uncomfortable protagonist, an unexpected guest. In these stories, something of the ecstasy postponed in the year also throbs, the same one that looks forward to that December in which everything dreamed of and feared finally comes true.

Spencer (2021), by Pablo Larraín. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Flow, Movistar Play, Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

In a new reinvention of the biopic, Pablo Larraín has decided to explore a day in the life of his character as a manifesto of his destiny. He did so in the story of Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie (2016), set on the day after the assassination of John Kennedy in Dallas and the discovery of mourning as a complex process of introspection. In the same line, Spencer places Lady Di (an unbeatable Kristen Stewart), the princess of Wales, preparing for Christmas in one of the royal family’s castles. With the caption “A fable about a true tragedy”, Larraín anticipates the tension between reality and fable that defines his restless Christmas tale. Away from the lights of the celebration, Diana wanders through the palace corridors, through the nocturnal gardens she knew as a child, when she was just Spencer, and is also visited by the ghosts of English history, those who tell their own tragedies of loneliness. and beheadings.

Under the dream of an interior journey, Christmas is in Spencer a time of drastic decisions, a hinge in the princess’s life that would define her future and the contours of her own mythology. Without the usual Christmas motifs, the film is infected by that experience suspended in a distant memory, by that moment of reunion with his children, of disappointment by Carlos’ infidelities, of emancipation by the search for his own destiny. intimate and painful Spencer It is the reverse of the Christmas fable, the instant of the extinction of the fairy tale, the awakening of a promised dream that long ago turned out to be the worst of nightmares. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Flow, Movistar Play, Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

The Green Knight (2021), by David Lowery. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play, Apple TV and Google Play.

Christmas is the perfect time for oral stories, a moment of communion around the fire, with the glass raised, in which legends and myths take on new life. So believes the old King Arthur (Sean Harris), sitting before his subjects with the golden chalice in hand. His thirst for stories brings to the fore his intrepid nephew, young Gawain (Dev Patel), who has arrived at the toast after a hectic late-night journey. Son of Morgan Le Fay (Sarita Choudhury), accused of witchcraft in the region, Gawain is blessed with the honor of recounting his adventures. But Gawain has nothing to tell and when the celebration seems to roll inevitably towards his twilight, a shadowy green knight appears at the gate of the medieval castle.

Inspired by a 14th century chivalry novel, director Daniel Lowery builds a fascinating fable about manhood and heroism in those times of Arthurian deeds, aware of the weight of the narrative as a vital spell for the viewer and the perfect gear to weave History . The mystical creature, half tree and half knight, will push Gawain to seek his destiny in the green chapel, on a journey that combines risk and learning. Christmas opens like a wonderful time, of dreams and nightmares, of trips through that enchanted forest in which the echoes of the mystery of life resound. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play, Apple TV and Google Play.

Carol (2015), by Todd Haynes. Available on Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

Christmas is not a happy time for Therese (Rooney Mara), perhaps the only truly autobiographical character in Patricia Highsmith’s writing. In a wintry New York, almost at dawn, she begins her trip to the Frankenberg stores in Manhattan, where she dresses the fir trees with small Christmas hats and accommodates the extensive tracks of the electric trains waiting for the first customers. On one of those cold mornings in the days before Christmas Eve, a blonde woman appears in her section, distracted, looking for a small gift for her daughter. So Therese discovers Carol (Cate Blanchett), that woman who dazzles her and precipitates her on a journey of adventure and exploration.

With Highsmith’s energetic youthful pen, filtered through the exquisite images of Todd Haynes, Carol it becomes an atypical Christmas experience for those 50s, still marked by the aftermath of war and tinged with the ocher of those forbidden love melodramas. Haynes rehearses an underground look at desire and its realization under the surface of Christmas celebrations, the hustle and bustle of the city streets and the murmur of the city in full action. Against the grain of that frozen and ceremonious outside, Therese’s interior lights up with each heartbeat, love is discovered in the fabrication of a mind in love, and the experience of the trip is consecrated as a direct path to her heart. Available on Claro Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999), by Stanley Kubrick. Available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play, Apple TV and Google Play.

based on the novel dream story by Arthur Schnitzler, Stanley Kubrick’s latest film transforms the Vienna carnival into a frosty New York Christmas dressed in colored lights and decorated trees. On that day of celebration, the Harford couple (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman) attend the extravagant meeting of a Manhattan millionaire where sex and betrayal become the perfect enchantments of the day. Back at the marital home, that somnambulistic celebration permeates the atmosphere of the known and expels the couple towards their own erotic delirium, to the nostalgia of what has been lost under the weight of routine and boredom.

Eyes wide Shut uses the Christmas landscape as a grotesque contrast to the orgies and chance encounters on that night of intrigue and mystery. Framed in those incandescent lights, Dr. Hartford travels inside himself, of those unspeakable desires, of those limits that he never dared to transgress. Conceived as a tour de force For the Cruise and Kidman couple –as in crisis as their characters, on an ironic border between reality and fiction–, the film reveals the attraction of all temptation, and draws under the thriller facade a merciless exegesis of desire and love within the contemporary couple. Available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play, Apple TV and Google Play.

Naked Los Angeles (1997), by Curtis Hanson. Available on Star +, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Play.

On Christmas Eve 1953, the city of Los Angeles shakes under the vertigo of violence. On Christmas Eve, Bud White (Russell Crowe) patrols the streets in search of his own justice and some booze to toast at the police station. The mistreatment of a woman, glimpsed through the window of a cute little house with a garden, makes him an unexpected benefactor. In the avenger of those crimes without punishment. Meanwhile at the police station, Ed Exley (Guy Pearce) tries to make a name for himself in order to get promoted and keep the police force away from bribery and illegal coercion. But his enterprise crashes with an unexpected arrest, a brutal confrontation in the detachment cells, and the parade of those responsible through the courts to counter the tabloid headlines: “Bloody Christmas!”

The start at Christmas becomes an auspicious baptism for Curtis Hanson’s film, a neo noir inspired by James Ellroy’s successful novel about the city of Los Angeles (an old emblem of Raymond Chandler’s black literature). The permanent sound is hush hush of the journalist played by Danny DeVito, snooping into criminal carrion to fill its pages, and the sound of the typewriter that captures in block letters the reigning corruption in that city. A crime, two confronted policemen, and a network of prostitution and pornography that imitates the glamor of Hollywood stars define the heart of naked los angelesa fable where Christmas is just the preamble to one of the darkest times for the city. Available on Star +, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Play.

Get to know The Trust Project