silent star wars feminist revolution

Ahsoka Tano Has Come A Long Way Since The Movie And Its First Two Seasons star Wars The Clone Wars Season 2 of The Mandalorian and on the plane honoring Akira Kurosawa in his own series on Disney Plus, continued live action of the four seasons the rebels, I see this as a necessary silent feminist revolution within Star Wars that has so far been thriving outside the films and the main narrative of the saga. And I say “yet” because it now blends in with the rest of the products. Mainstream or who (for the account that brings in Disney) aspires to be Mainstream, The character has been offering a strong heroine long before Rey appeared (specifically she did so in 2008, long before the 2015 release). the power wakes up) and Jyn Erso (film wicked one premiered in 2016) and has done so regardless of the constant attacks from a minority of toxic fans, but there was a lot of noise at first, and a barrage of trolls afterwards, who sent messages of hatred towards women and any character who were not white. Not only did he ignore it, but it added weight to the character in the Star Wars Universe. Ahsoka – Success first by Lucasfilm and then by Disney, Dave Filoni always rises as the character’s great defender – without being defined by the men on the outside (Toxic fans) or the men on the inside (Anakin, Obi-Wan, The… The Jedi Order, Men Beyond Faith, Darth Vader when his master becomes a Sith…).

Movie star Wars The Clone Wars It was not welcomed with open arms by the critics. The character of Ahsoka was seen as an attempt by Lucasfilm to create a marketable young Jedi (this was four years before Disney bought the company), which is exactly what happened to the character, without the gender bias. Is. Baby Yoda’s in The Mandalorian (no one was born to sell toys, though one undeniably became more cuddled up Other than this). There were no child-Jedi heroes until then (if we don’t take Anakin into account, of course) the Phantom Menace, We always talk about products Mainstream, In the books, within the great Star Wars patriarchy, we’ve had the occasional strong matriarch, like the Twi’lek or the Dathomir Nightsisters, and we’ve had none other than Mara Jade and her journey from Emperor spy to Rebel. With reason (though she later became Obi-Wan Kenobi’s wife). But fans were divided along gender lines when it came to Ahsoka and the film.

A noisy minority of male fans predicted (some wished) that Ahsoka Tano would die if the character continued in the Star Wars Universe and that Anakin Skywalker’s character and majority of female viewers would be seen as a narrative element within the story. His presence will be accepted. The twelve-year-old audience, to whom the saga has always been directed, saw a young role model they could grow up with who was their own age (they were introduced to Leia and Rey who were already grown up). . And then, only a few months later, came the television series that continued the animated film (in Spain it was broadcast on Antena 3). And the division and criticism of Ashoka continued. until season 3 of star Wars The Clone Wars It was all character criticism. The criticism is always from the male audience. However, a sense of camaraderie developed among the female viewers that grew with each episode.

Undoubtedly, Ahsoka shares key traits with young male characters in the Star Wars universe. This is how he appeared reckless just like Luke Skywalker a new Hope Or that young Anakin. While male characters were always allowed to behave like this, it seems that Ahsoka was not allowed to. If anything defines the amalgamation of genres, it is likely that a character has some qualities that have no significance to gender or sexual identity (which does not mean that they affect how they ).

Ashley Eckstein, voice actress of Ahsoka clone wars And the rebelsCyberbullying was a victim long before Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley and Moses Ingram and his character Reva. obi wan kenobi, Already in 2008 an agitated minority of fans showed they didn’t understand what Star Wars was about. Eckstein has always defended that Ahsoka “throws gender stereotypes out the window.” “A lot of people didn’t like Ahsoka. They thought she was insolent, spoiled, troublesome, and they never expected her to be like that. Padawan Anakin Skywalker was a 14-year-old girl,” Eckstein said in an interview in 2019. Lucasfilm stood firm and continued with the character in the same manner.

Ahsoka grew up as a curious, perceptive teenage Jedi who was far more empathetic than any other Star Wars character to date, except, ahem, Leia and R2-D2 (yes, robots are empathetic, don’t you think? Are?) . you have thought; To what extent you don’t know if you don’t know Hera Syndulla’s Chopper), but mostly they faced moral dilemmas and questions that Star Wars characters hadn’t yet explored. We are talking Padawan The one who was about to become Darth Vader. Ahsoka was the first Star Wars character to realize the idea and discover that the war she was fighting was real. chiaroscuro Moral, regardless of the fact that bad people are, you know, bad people. His character described how Star Wars was beginning to become aware of the political apathy and corruption of the Republic. and it was a woman, (Then, yes, it came internal management and, but later, and, ahem, with a male lead character.) And it was the most significant turning point that had been made in Star Wars up to that point. And I believe this is how a true revolution is brewing.

What makes Ahsoka great is that she is able to walk away from the Jedi Order without giving up her beliefs (she leaves the Order, but not the Force… no leap for the Sith), her emotions (which go against are) the Jedi Order accepts revenge). this was not done by a male character, This was the price of indignation. Anger of a girl. This is all we see in the final season clone wars and throughout Ahsoka’s presence the rebels, And this message was penetrating new generations of women (and men, who, ultimately, criticized only a minority of children – manbabies, as they were called in English – and their children, educated in their image and likeness). ,

All of this, meanwhile, stands in stark contrast to the vision of women offered by the films in the saga. In their essay, University of Florida researchers Kailash Kaushiki and Abigail Reed defend Star Wars, Disney and Feminism as a Commodity,

Disney has shown that although it is happy to present itself as a company that has the best interests of girls and women in mind, in reality it is only interested in making a profit from them. story of both beauty and the Beast Like the last jedi They exemplify that there is no will within the company to seek new narratives beyond what has been tried and succeeded before. Both films aren’t just reboots or sequels, but both reinvent traditional characters in a way that should read to audiences as “feminist” when they’re actually no more visionary than they originally envisioned.

This study, which, it must be said, pre rise of skywalkerWhich can be debated whether or not it’s feminist, doesn’t take into account the development of Ahsoka Tano’s character in the animated series clone wars And the rebels, It is progressive to the extent that the character weighs far more than her gender, and yet she is a woman. If the series builds on this character development, it would be a great series. If it takes off from there it will become another complementary product to the Star Wars catalog on Disney Plus.