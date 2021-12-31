Sileri “Omicron variant? Covid is weakening” / “Lighter variant will arrive”

There Omicron variant of Covid seems less aggressive, but has “a faster biological cycle“And therefore it is”much more widespread», Perhaps with minimal impact for those who are vaccinated. To take the photograph is Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health, spoke to the microphones of Italy has awakened, radio broadcast of Radio Cusano Campus. These characteristics of the variant are important, because taking into account also the vaccination campaign, you can “remodel the isolation and quarantine and do it safely. Therefore, a reduction in the quarantine for those who are vaccinated“. This is yet another proof for Sileri “that vaccines have their effectiveness: in reducing the most serious symptoms and also in reducing the possibility of getting infected and being infected“.

By virtue of what is emerging, the Omicron variant “it is a probable weakening of the virus, on a vaccinated population it must be emphasized“. For the exponent M5s it cannot be excluded that this is not the “virus permanently attenuated“, so “an even lighter variant will probably arrive and this will become the virus from which we will have to protect ourselves at every beginning of the winter season as happens with the flu“. It must therefore be taken into account that the coronavirus it changes. “Today we have Omicron that wasn’t there a month and a half ago, we have to adapt what we do to the evidence of a virus that is changeable“.

SILERI “MEASURES CHANGE BECAUSE COVID CHANGES”

If the virus changes, as emerges with the Omicron variant, therefore, the strategy must also necessarily change. “We act in the treatment by implementing a strategy of reaction to the disease. We are modulating the weapons at our disposal against a certain disease which is changeable“. The Undersecretary for Health then defended the government from the criticisms of the last few hours: “It’s easy to say in hindsight that we were wrong before. No, beware, now we have another virus than before because it infects 5 times as much and we have to adapt, as it adapts by changing we adapt to it by doing acts, including the green pass“. For Pierpaolo Sileri to make a mistake is “who does not think looking ahead, but remaining firm as if nothing changed“.

Therefore, comparisons cannot be made without examining the differences: “It is madness“. He doesn’t even want to hear about vaccination obligation: «The population has been vaccinated, at the moment I do not think it is necessary to talk about the vaccination obligation with a weakened virus, with a reinforced green pass, with intensive therapies that do not rise as sharply as last year. By putting the obligation, I don’t think we would reach such a large percentage of new vaccinates“. The Reinforced Green Pass after all it works: “It seems to me the best synthesis to increase vaccinations, to reduce quarantines and isolation, then we will borrow other strategies according to the behavior of the virus, but at the moment I do not see an obligation around the corner“.

