Sileri: with Omicron we are heading towards endemic, so do not panic. Here’s what it means

Sileri: with Omicron we are heading towards endemic, so do not panic. That’s what it means.

“We have in circulation there Omicron variant, we are moving towards the reduction of the quarantine for the vaccinated but gradually. That is, as the days go by, there may be adjustments depending on the situation. With Omicron we are heading towards endemia, so do not panic ». The Undersecretary of Health said so Pierpaolo Sileri to “Afternoon five news” on Canale 5.

“Unfortunately, we must expect that hundreds of thousands of people every week take the Omicron variant, but the burden on hospitals will be lower than last year with fewer infections because the population is more than three quarters vaccinated and recalled – said Sileri – The point is that this variant appears to be less aggressive as hospitalizations and intensive care are busy, we have also seen it in other countries. “And on the data from Germany he explained:” It has blocked the fourth wave of Delta that we have not experienced like them, the fourth wave strengthened by Omicron that we are experiencing, in Germany has yet to arrive, you will see that in the next few days it will have our numbers or those of France or the United Kingdom “.

Here you can see the interview with Pierpaolo Sileri during Afternoon 5 news.

What does endemic mean?

A disease is considered endemic when the responsible agent is permanently present and circulating in the population, manifesting itself with a more or less high number of cases but evenly distributed over time.

The Treccani Dictionary of Medicine thus explains the meaning of endemic: it is a “constant permanence, in a specific territory, of a disease that tends to occur sporadically or in small outbreaks and with a relatively uniform incidence, thus differentiating itself from the epidemic. Epidemics and example can alternate over time, as in the case of exanthematous diseases. Endemic, for example is malaria in some regions of Asia. Many endemic diseases have seasonal cyclicities or in any case are strongly affected by specific and contingent environmental situations. Many infectious diseases are considered endemic in our country, in particular. salmonellosis, or even, in some regions, non-infectious diseases such as goiter “.

