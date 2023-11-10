Silicon: from business to programming, new training

Iguazu (Lavozde catarrhatus) Silicon Missions Technology Hub launches a series of training sessions On strengthening management skills and introduction to programming. It is for those who want to expand their knowledge and skills for the world of work. The courses will be free and registration will be done through the COATIC management platform.

To access and register for these trainings, the interested party must have an account on the website. To do this you need to follow the following steps:

Once you have entered the platform, you must click register And complete the form with the information asked there. After sending the form with the data, an email is received in the same email box that was used for registration, to validate the account and log in to COATIC. When you log in, a menu of available training is displayed. It is important to note that when the training of interest does not appear there, it is because the registration quota has already been reached.

strengthening management skills

He Empowering Management Skills Program This is a line of action within the business artery of Silicon Missionaries. Its objective is to train leaders of organizations in the province. In this way, we want to enhance their capabilities and provide them with the tools to contribute to the region’s economy. The content is comprehensive so that students can gain leadership and efficient driving skills.

Its objective is to provide managerial management tools suited to an increasingly dynamic and multidisciplinary environment. Furthermore, it aims to create a network of organizational leaders who jointly interact and contribute to the knowledge economy.

This workshop is for people who work in public or private organizations, who hold a position in middle or senior management and who want to improve their management skills.

Requirements:

Missionary resident.

Leaders, coordinators, middle managers of public and/or private organizations who are in charge of teams.

Want to contribute your best to the project of excellence.

Tell us why you want to attend the Business Academy in a 30 second video and send it to (email protected).

Send your CV to (email protected)

Minimum age 17 years.

Introduction to Programming

The Introduction to Programming curriculum strives to encourage and build computational thinking and the development of introductory and specific programming content. Provides the tools (data flow diagrams and code) needed when developing efficient programs. That is, the techniques of analysis, design and construction of algorithms, as well as the rules for writing programs.

Participants will learn to solve various problems and present technical solutions based on structured, logical and creative thinking.

Requirements: