Silicon Power timidly enters the market for DDR5 RAM @ 4800 MHz

Silicon Power It is one of the last companies that has started the transition to DDR5 RAM, and well, no one can blame it, since for now it is a very expensive memory, and it does not present noticeable improvements compared to DDR4 either (except for the faster kits, and even more expensive).

That is why the company comes with some very basic kits that work at a frequency of 4800MHzindicating that they offer 50 percent more speed Regarding the already more than standardized DDR4 @ 3200 MHz kits, although of course, for price, it already gets in the market DDR4 Premiumwhere they lose out.

There is little more to comment on these DDR5 memories, except that they will offer kits of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB capacityand although the press release does not mention latencies, it is to be expected that they use the basic JEDEC ones, which translates into latencies CL40-40-40-77 with a consumption of 1.1v. These kits will also seek to be as affordable as possible, which is why will not have a refrigeration system.

Although they did not indicate prices, for reference, the cheapest modules on the market cost €137.56 (1x 16GB), although of course, for 5 euros more you already have the same memories but with CL38 heatsink and latenciesso if Silicon Power wants to gain a foothold in the market, it will have to drop the price enough to make it worthwhile for someone to pick the “worst” of the DDR5 range over sticking with a DDR4 platform. .