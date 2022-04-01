Silicon Valley trembles: the EU approves a law that changes the way the internet works and harms the big technology companies

The European Union (EU) has managed to reach an agreement to approve the Digital Markets Lawthe most aggressive legislation ever imposed on big companies technological and that promises to change the way the internet works as we know it today.

The advice of the European Union announced through a statement that it has reached a provisional political agreement on the Digital Markets Lawwhich aims to make the digital sector more equitable and competitive.

Through this law, the EU It aims to improve competition and innovation in the technology sector so that small companies can compete against the big ones. Recognizes that current antitrust laws are not enough to compete against huge companies technological from Silicon Valley.

“In the last ten years, the European Union has been forced to impose unprecedented fines against certain harmful business practices of the big players in the digital sector. The Digital Markets Law It will allow these practices to be directly prohibited and will create a fairer and more competitive economic space for new players and European companies. These rules are crucial to stimulate and unlock digital markets, strengthen consumer choice, enable a better sharing of value in the digital economy and drive innovation. The European Union it is the first to act so decisively in this regard and I hope that others will soon follow suit,” said Cédric O, French Secretary of State for Digital Transition.

The Digital Markets Law defines clear rules for big tech online. Its objective is to prevent any large internet platform from being in a position of “gatekeeper” in the face of a large number of users from abusing this position to the detriment of companies that wish to access said users.

This law seeks to curb the dominance of major companies technological through a series of heavy sanctions and new restrictions including limits on data sharing and personal preference practices. It is expected to change the way companies like Apple, Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft manage their app stores, advertising, e-commerce and messaging services.

The Digital Markets Law also arises after a legal dispute between Meta and the EU over the use of user data

Which platforms are considered gatekeepers?

The Council and the European Parliament have agreed that the platforms considered gatekeepers of access will be those whose companies have at least 7,500 million euros per year in the European Union in the last three years or a market valuation of €75 billion and must have 45 million monthly end users and at least 10,000 professional users established in the European Union.

With these criteria it is evident that the legislation is designed to go against Big Tech or big tech from Silicon Valley: Google, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Amazon. These companies, among others with large capital, are the ones that would have to apply the law to guarantee free competition, innovation and not abuse their market position.

The Digital Markets Law grants the right to uninstall pre-installed software. In other words, when a European citizen acquires a new device, he will be able to choose the service he wants to use in his initial configuration: either Google or another company.

Also, they will be able to install third-party applications including the app stores. For example, they will be able to install the Google Play Store on an Apple device or the Apple App Store on an Android device.

Another regulation of the law postulates that large companies will not be able to cross-reference user data from their different platforms without their consent. For example, Meta will not be able to cross-reference the data it has on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp users to offer personalized advertising. Another regulation talks about the interoperability of messaging applications, in which it allows a person who uses Telegram to communicate with another who uses WhatsApp, for example.

The use of data also changes completely. Companies that buy ads on a social network will be entitled to that social network provide them with the necessary tools to measure the reach of advertising. Companies will also have the right to access the data generated by large technology companies.

This represents a great loss of power over the great North American technology companies that impose the functioning of the Internet in the world. Failure to comply with this legislation, the European Commission can impose fines of up to 10% of the global income of large companies that can rise to 20% in case of recidivism.

Silicon Valley, place of the Big Tech or great technologies

How have the big technology companies reacted to the Digital Markets Law?

A new law that requires big tech companieswhich built the foundations of the internet as we know it today, to open up its services and level the digital playing field has not gone down well with these companies and has been criticized by Apple and Google.

An Apple spokesperson who lobbied against the law said in a statement to Fortune: “We remain concerned that some provisions of the law Digital Markets Law they will create unnecessary security and privacy vulnerabilities for our users, while others will prohibit us from charging for the intellectual property in which we invest heavily.”

On the other hand, a Google spokesperson told Fortune that the company was “concerned that some of these rules could reduce the innovation and choice available to Europeans,” adding that it would now study the text to determine what is needed to comply.