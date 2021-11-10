Silk Faw, 1,050 new hires in the Emilian Motor Valley

Starting from 2025, up to 1,050 people will work in the new Gavassa plant (Reggio Emilia), in the heart of the Motor Valley. The first stone will be laid by March. The first 2 million-euro Silk-Faw hybrid hypercar designed by De Silva is expected in 2023

The S9, the new hybrid hypercar designed by Walter de Silva and the result of the joint venture between the Chinese Faw and the American Silk, was presented at the Fuorisalone in Milan 2021. This is an important reality that brings together the Chinese giant Faw (leading Chinese car manufacturer with 3.5 million units sold in 2019) and the American Silk, specialized in vehicle design. The two companies, to create the S9, have formed a joint venture which, in addition to de Silva’s pencil, will also make use of the support of the Motor Valley, since the cars will be made both in China and in Emilia Romagna (a investment of 1 billion euros).

The new site is near Reggio Emilia – The Silk-Faw project is proceeding at full speed and, according to Katia Bassi, Managing Director of Silk-Faw at Sole 24 Ore, the production plant will be born in Gavassa (Reggio Emilia) and will be built on an area of ​​360 thousand square meters. The first stone will be laid by March; 50 employees have already been hired and a further 350 are arriving in 2022. By 2025, 1,050 people are expected to be hired.

American finances and Italian minds – The company, born from the will of Jonathan Krane, US financier at the head of the Krane-Shares investment fund, sees an interest of 85% American and 15% Chinese through Faw. In addition to Katia Bassi, and Walter de Silva, there will be Amedeo Felisa, former Ferrari CEO, and Roberto Fedeli, in the role of Cto, and with a past in Ferrari and FCA.

A complete range – In addition to the 1400 HP S9 hybrid hypercar, which will be marketed in Europe under a new brand (in China it uses the Hongqi brand) and which will have a price of around 2 million euros (the start of production is expected in 2023 with a annual production of 200 units), the S7 will be produced in 2024, with crossover and coupé bodywork (retail price 25,000 euros and annual production of 6,000 units). Then the S5 and S3 will arrive, which will be produced in China but which will also be engineered in the Italian Motor Valley.

