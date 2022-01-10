Silksong will be released in 2022, according to the mobile version of GOG – Nerd4.life

Hollow Knight: Silksong could come out later this year. The game does not yet have an official launch window, but the mobile version of the dedicated page of GOG Now indicates 2022 as the year of release.

As reported by a user on Reddit, by accessing the page dedicated to Hollow Knight: Silksong through the mobile version of the store, the product information indicates 2022 as the release date. u / cloudsheep0 also points out that even the mobile page of the predecessor only indicates the year of release, without the month and day therefore, which could reinforce the veracity of this information.

The information on the Hollow Knight: Silksong GOG mobile page

Okay, 2022 is a very vague indication, but it’s definitely a step forward. The awaited sequel to Team Cherry’s Metroidvania, in fact officially at the moment does not even have an indicative date. Steam, for example, reports a simple “TBA“(To be announced, or” to be announced “).

It is also interesting to note that Hollow Knight: Silksong was also included in the much discussed list of leaked games by Nvidia GeForce Now, with a release date set at the month of February. In short, official news on this could arrive in the next few weeks.

Currently Hollow Knight: Silksong is in the top 10 of the most desired on Steam, along with the likes of Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Starfield, God of War and STALKER 2.