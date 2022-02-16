silver in the 1500 m of the short track- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

The blue prank the Dutch Schulting in the sprint, the gold goes to the Korean Choi. Our figure skater is the Italian athlete with the most Olympic medal ever

silver, but as if it were of a metal never seen before. Because someone like her, like Arianna Fontana, we had never seen it. She climbed the Olympic podium again. In the 1,500 short tracks you have entered your name in the Olympic honor roll for the eleventh time. she is our queen of Beijing 2022, with a gold and two silvers. She and she entered Olympic history as the most medalized blue athlete, 11 times on the podium, one more than the cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo. Tonight, in the frozen basin of the old Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, our lady of records succumbed only to the South Korean Choi. Soon after, she is on the track to receive the embrace of her coach husband, Anthony Lobello. Then, wrapped in a tricolor flag, she allows herself the lap of honor, alongside the Dutch Suzanne Schultingwith whom she battles in these Games and who today came behind her, third.

What more can be said about this super champion who left her seal made of precious metals in five consecutive editions of the Olympic Games? We know that as a child, in hers Sondrio where she was born in 1990, she imagined herself as a veterinary because she loves animals; from the photos of her in a bathing suit we discovered that she too is a living work of art, with her drawings that she had tattooed on her back; she told us she is a fan of Valentino Rossi (among guys who face the curves always risking everything, with their tombs open, obviously they understand each other). And then, Arianna also tried other training disciplines, boxing and yoga. You practiced boxing (of words) here in Beijing, between a medal and the other, pulling some straight to the jaw of the president of the Ice Federation, Andrea Gios: without naming him he challenged him for the failure to recognize the technical value of Anthony Lobello, her husband, coach and spiritual advisor: The Federation made our life difficult, it opposed Anthony because my husband, while he is the best for me, from him that I learned to steal the time from my opponents in corners, took me to a higher dimension. Also for this reason, before these Olympics, Ms. Fontana stayed away from the national tour, she took a sabbatical after Pyeongchang, often been in the United States at Anthony’s home, trained abroad. He must have had reasons for this controversial separation. She also said that in Italy, immediately after returning with gold in 2018, she had found an incredibly hostile environment: While I was training on the track, there were also some male athletes who tried to make me fall on the ice, I spent moments difficult and there are tears that I cannot forget. But in the face of these results, the controversy now seems like a small thing. And practicing yoga perhaps helped her keep calm and focus to triumph. Andrea Gios, a former hockey player, in recent days has received the beating with a truly Olympic calm: Behind these outbursts there is still a girl who puts her soul into it has the nastiness that champions need to win. After the Games we will speak in public, not to make controversy but to point out.

The question if Arianna Fontana she will continue to skate and will arrive at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in 2026. She is 32 years old, at the moment she does not lack athletic brilliance, despite her career spanning five Olympics. You say that I have been looking at the 2026 event in Italy for some time, but to be there, things have to change. She would like federal recognition of her husband’s role. Gios keeps the point: We would like him to stay, but within the rules. Our lady of records with this medal brought the balance for the Italian shipment to 15, the second best result ever, with 5 more podiums than in Pyeongchang 2018. But in the blue team’s quiver there are still some arrows (like Francesca Lollobrigida’s mass start on 19th). Let’s stay tuned to the (blue) waves of Radio Beijing 2022. And let’s enjoy some little rounds of ice boxing too.

