Silver ribbons, assigned for the first time to TV series: Petra and Romulus triumph

For the first time since their birth in 1946, i Silver ribbons have been awarded to the TV series. This choice was made to make this famous award more in step with the times given that, especially due to the pandemic, the world of TV series has prevailed over the cinema one.

This first edition of the Silver Ribbons for seriality took place in Naples and, not as usual at the Ancient Theater of Taormina. They have triumphed Petra, by Maria Sole Tognazzi, with Paola Cortellesi, Romulus, conceived and directed by Matteo Rovere e Commissioner Ricciardi Rai Fiction which, according to the National Union of Italian Film Journalists, had the merit of renewing the great Italian fiction in terms of image as well as language.

In the magnificent setting of the Royal Palace of Naples, those wide-ranging series were then awarded that were able to obtain great success not only in Italy but also abroad, namely: The New Pope, Gomorra – La Serie, ZeroZeroZero, We Are Who We Are. And the awards also went to directors Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, Stefano Sollima.

Loading... Advertisements

A further recognition was then assigned by the Film Journalists, to the extraordinary Matilda De Angelis for The Undoing – The Unspoken Truths, the cult thriller HBO Max with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

If you like, still to stay on the subject, take a look at our review of The Undoing.