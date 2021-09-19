SILVER RIBBONS: AWARD THE SKY ORIGINAL SERIES. PETRA and ROMULUS series of the year

The most international, iconic and beloved of the Italian series have also been awarded, THE NEW POPE, GOMORRA – THE SERIES, WE ARE WHO WE ARE, ZEROZEROZERO

Also press for MARCO D’AMORE And SALVATORE ESPOSITO for Gomorrah – The Series, STEFANO ACCORSI for 1992, 1993, 1994 And SILVIO ORLANDO, Cardinal Voiello of The Young Pope And The New Pope

TO MATILDA DE ANGELIS the Ribbon for the International Performance of the Year in The Undoing – The Untold Truths

Milan, Rome, 18 September – Silver Ribbons at the Series of the Year: are Petra by Maria Sole Tognazzi with Paola Cortellesi, produced by Cattleya for Sky, e Romulus, conceived and directed by Matteo Rovere and produced by Sky, Cattleya and Groenlandia, the titles that have renewed the great seriality in the image in the last season. Thus, the first edition of the Silver Ribbons – Great International Series, prizes that inaugurate a new season of the historic Award born in 1946, awarded by Film Journalists with the collaboration of the Campania Region Film Commission. Their producers and some actors that the public particularly loved were also celebrated in Naples, including Andrea Pennacchi, who supports Paola Cortellesi in Petra.

In addition to those for the 2021 winners, the tapes of excellence of this first edition are awarded to the five International Series that have relaunched the authorial style and the story but also the Italian market in the world, in an excellent five of the most iconic and loved titles by spectators, not only in Italy. With the exception of one title, 4 out of 5 are Sky Original productions: The New Pope, We Are Who We Are, Gomorra – The Series, ZeroZeroZero. And the prizes went to directors Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, Stefano Sollima, as well as to the producers of the biggest series of recent years: among them Riccardo Tozzi for Cattleya and Lorenzo Mieli together with Mario Gianani (The Apartment, Wildside), but also to Sky, represented in Naples by Nils Hartmann, Senior Director Original Production.

At Palazzo Reale Nastri per Marco D’Amore And Salvatore Esposito for Gomorra – The Series, Stefano Accorsi for the Sky Original trilogy 1992, 1993, 1994 and Silvio Orlando for the role of Cardinal Voiello of The Young Pope And The New Pope of the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino. An award from the Film Journalists (SNGCI) also went to Matilda De Angelis for The Undoing – The Untold Truths , the HBO cult thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant available on Sky and NOW, for the most amazing international performance of the year.

Sky Press Office release