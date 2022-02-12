silver snowboard cross team – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

Eleventh medal for Italy at the Games, comes from snowboarding with Moioli and Visintin Quarto the other blue team formed by Sommariva and Carpano

It snows at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, but not even bad weather can stop the blue wave of snowboarding. The eleventh medal for Italy at the Beijing Games is brought by the boys and girls of the table in the team competition of snowboard cross, a new format at the Games. I am Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin, silver behind the United States. Lorenzo Sommariva and Caterina Carpano, in team B were also very good. Arrived

in the final, they finished fourth.

Moioli was very keen on this test after falling in the individual test in which she failed to defend the Olympic gold. The Bergamo-based woman has a steely character and after her bad blow (for her morale, but also for her physique, she broke her lip) she got up as used to doing hervery close friend of Sofia Goggia.

The blue flag bearer in the semifinal folded the American with a good advantage Lindsey Jacobellis who had won the individual competition on February 10, returning to the Olympic podium sixteen years after the Turin Games. Then in the final she was unable to contain her and the 36-year-old won another gold to share with teammate Nick Baumgartner. Third place for Canada with Eliot Grondin and Meryeta Odine.

But Visintin’s performance was also great, the 32-year-old from Val Venosta was fantastic in all the qualifying phases, after the bronze in the men’s race he was granted an encore. the prize for courage, the boy had risked losing the Olympics due to a fall in December in the race world Cup to Montafon. He had sustained an elbow dislocation, head trauma and a ruptured tendon. been put back on his feet in miraculous times, he awaited this undertaking.

With the eleventh medal Italy in a week exceeds the budget of the entire Pyeongchang expedition four years ago. We did it thanks to a discipline like snowboarding where we have become a world power – says the president of Coni Giovanni Malag, present in the stands -. This medal of today represents for our standard-bearer Michela an extraordinary revenge after the individual competition of the other day and for Omar a wonderful confirmation of his great skills. Congratulations also to Caterina and Lorenzo who fought until the end and in any case allowed us to be the only nation to qualify two teams for the final. There are still eight days of competition left. This Italy can give us other joys.

