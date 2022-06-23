Silverio Pérez’s mother dies

For a long time, the motivator, musician and writer Silverio Perez He has shared with his followers on social networks different moments in the life of his mother and father. She today she has not been the exception. Even from the pain caused by a loss like this, the professor also shared the news of the death of his mother, Victorina Figueroa Amador.

The loss of his mother, at the age of 97, surprised him while completing the last section of the Camino de Santiago in Spain, in the company of his wife, Yéssica Delgado, and a group of walkers whom he himself helped to carry out the route.

“My mother, Victorina Figueroa Amador, with the smile, faith and peace of mind that always characterized her, went today to dwell with the Lord”establishes the message posted on Pérez’s social networks.

“She took flight surrounded and embraced by her family, my brothers, sisters and sisters-in-law, with songs, prayers and applause for a life full of fruits and blessings. I had the opportunity to dedicate my last day of the Camino de Santiago to her today before learning of her death. Tomorrow I will be back with Yessica to hug and be hugged by the family. May my beloved Mother rest in peace”, concludes the message, accompanied by a portrait of Figueroa Amador.

The father of the member of “Los Rayos Gamma” celebrated his 108th birthday on June 20.

The marriage remained united for 77 years.

Figueroa Amador, who was bedridden a while ago, had 37 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.