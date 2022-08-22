Silvestre believes Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United

For Mikaël Silvestre, MU cannot afford to keep Cristiano Ronaldo because of his desires elsewhere and his relationship with Ten Hag.

Former Manchester United player (1999-2008), Mikaël Silvestre was notably the teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before the clash of misclassified between Manchester United and Liverpool (this Monday, August 22, at 9:00 p.m.), Mikaël Silvestre analyzed with our colleagues from The Team the bad start to the season of the Mancunians (two defeats in two matches) and the Ronaldo soap opera which agitates the transfer window.

For the former defender of the France team, MU must separate from CR7: “It would be a real loss for the club if he leaves. But given the situation and the relationship with the coach, it would be better for everyone that he finds a way out. »

Silvestre also thinks that the new coach of the Red DevilsErik ten Hag, must agree to sacrifice his philosophy of play to allow MU to score their first this season: “It’s not easy, but he may have to get out of his principles a bit, systematically wanting to start cleanly from behind and play for some time “unnatural”, the time to regain confidence, with points. Because to evolve as he wishes, you really have to have a dominating and serene team, which is not the case. If, in this game philosophy, your players believe in it only 80%, you are punished. We saw it against Brentford. »

Besides, Silvestre believes that the biggest weak point of the Mancunian team is their midfield: “There are two strong and high-level midfielders missing. MU has weakened enormously in this sector where matches are controlled and won. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard left, and only Christian Eriksen arrived. The arrival of Casemiro is important and positive, but we must not forget that in Madrid he was surrounded by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric (smile). »