Silvestro, meaning and origin of the name

No longer widespread, Silvestro derives from the Latin name Silvester, taken from the adjective of the same name, with the meaning of “silvestre”, “who lives in the woods”, “which comes from the forest”, based on the term silva, “forest”, “Woods”. Another meaning, by extension, is that of “rough”, “wild”, “rural”.

This name shares the same etymology of the names Silvio, Silvano, Silverio and Selvaggia, all referable to the root selva. The English form, Silvester was in use since the Middle Ages, but became rarer after the Protestant Reformation, and even today the most widespread is undoubtedly the Sylvester form.

The name day is celebrated on December 31, the last day of the year, in memory of Sylvester I, pope. In fact, there were three popes in history who bore this name. However, there are other dates in which saints and blesseds named Silvestro are remembered, for example January 2, San Silvestro di Troina, abbot and confessor; on 9 June, San Silvestro, patron saint of cooks; November 20, San Silvestro the miracle worker, bishop of Chalon; and finally on November 26, San Silvestro Guzzolini, abbot and founder of the Congregation of the Silvestrini.

Its main variants, as mentioned, are Silvester, Sylvester, Silvestre or Sylwester. It goes without saying that the most famous in the world is undoubtedly the actor and director Sylvester Stallone, interpreter of cinematic cult such as Rocky or Rambo.

The popularity of the name, in Italy, is rather declining: in 2020, in fact, just 10 babies were called this way.